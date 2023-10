Mariners 1, Rangers 6

Innings pitched by Eduard Bazardo in a must-win game: 1.1

Batters faced by Eduard Bazardo: the minimum

Win Probability Chart:

(FG still borked, so I’m guess WPA leader and laggard here, but I’m pretty sure they’re right)

Playing well enough to earn a national broadcast for Game 161: J.P. Crawford

Listening to John Smoltz call that game: Luis Castillo

Game Thread Comment of the Day: