Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/30/23: Sam Tuivailala, Gabe Kapler, and Tyler Clippard

The final weekend of the regular season commences.

By Anders Jorstad
It’s the final day of September and the 2023 Mariners are still alive! Let’s get to the news from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Jack Ross at The Seattle Met reminisces on that time the Mariners were movie villains in Little Big League.
  • High Performance Camp attendees are set! Harry Ford and Tyler Locklear are absent due to their upcoming Arizona Fall League participation. Meanwhile, it appears Jimmy Joyce, Jr. will be doing this instead of the AFL, where he was initially supposed to play.
  • Jon Holmes and Ken Schultz at Outsports tried to figure out exactly what happened between Julio Rodríguez and Hector Neris.
  • Former Mariner Sam Tuivailala is kicking off his coaching career.

Around the league...

  • The Giants have fired manager Gabe Kapler after a disappointing 2023 season.
  • The timing of this firing has resulted in an MLB first.
  • Longtime MLB reliever Tyler Clippard has decided to call it career.
  • Sam Blum at The Athletic tells the story of the last six years of Angels baseball, and how they managed to bungle having two of the greatest players in MLB history. ($)
  • Due to the uncertainty surrounding he NL Wild Card race, the Marlins and Mets will indeed resume a game that was suspended in the ninth inning earlier this week due to rain. That game will be played on Monday, per Jayson Stark at The Athletic. ($)
  • One year into the new league rule changes, how has the game changed? ESPN investigates.
  • Eric Longenhagen at Fangraphs wonders why so many minor leaguers have seemingly shrunk — at least according to their officially listed heights.
Anders’ picks...

  • Pros vs. Joes, a gameshow that pitted regular folks against professional athletes in athletic contests, will be getting a reboot.

