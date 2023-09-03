Mariners Game #136 Preview: 9/3/2023, SEA at NYM

Good morning and happy Sunday! Due to the rotational speed of the Earth and manifest destiny in the 1800s, we get morning baseball today! Speaking as an American F1 fan, I think mornings are the ideal time for sports. You get up, you watch the game, and then you can go on with your day thinking about other things! It’s the best.

Today’s Lineups:

Apparently that curse from last week hasn’t lifted, and Kirby and France aren’t allowed to be in the same game as each other. Before the game, Scott said that Ty is feeling sore after being hit yesterday and that he made the decision to play Ford at first today. Right now they don’t think it needs extra attention, but they’re keeping an eye on it.

Meanwhile the Mets are starting Tylor Megill who’s 128 ERA- and 117 FIP- are not great. Maybe the Mariners will be able to jump on top of him and take an early lead so this Sunday morning spectacular isn’t as stressful as the last two games.

Game Info:

Game #136: Mariners (77-58) at Mets (62-74)

First Pitch: 10:40 am PT / 1:40 pm ET | Citi Field

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM) and Mariners.com | with Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith on the call

TV: ROOT SPORTS, MLB.tv if you are free from the confines of the blackout| with Dave Sims and Dan Wilson on the call