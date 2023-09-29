Mariners Game #160 Preview, 9/29/23: TEX at SEA

If you haven’t read John’s recap of last night’s thrilling walk-off win, do yourself a favor and do that now, so you may glory in a bit of happiness until it’s back to the grindstone.

Lineups:

Time to run it back. pic.twitter.com/ky4kNVvEpb — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 29, 2023

News:

Per Servais, “almost everyone” will be available tonight out of the bullpen. That doesn’t include Bryce Miller—yet—but Servais says Miller asked to “sign up” to pitch out of the bullpen later in the weekend, and there’s a strong possibility the team will use him in that way. Miller started his career at Texas A&M out of the bullpen and only transitioned to starting full time in his senior year (minus the pandemic-shortened 2020 season), so he has recent experience working as a bullpen arm.

The Rangers have put RHP Jon Gray, who was scheduled to start this weekend, on the 15-day IL with the always ominous-sounding “forearm tightness.” If he’s able to make another start, Gray wouldn’t be eligible until a potential Game 5 of the ALDS. To take Gray’s place, LHP Jake Latz has been summoned from Triple-A. Latz has an impressive strikeout rate of 32.7% this season with Triple-A Round Rock, but can also be subject to control outages, walking 11% of batters.

Today’s game information:

Tonight is the final fireworks show of the season, the “fan appreciation” fireworks show, so it’s a later start than usual, at 7:10. Tonight’s game can be found televised on ROOT Sports NW with Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers on the call, or on the radio on 710 AM Seattle Sports, with Dave Sims and Rick Rizzs on the call.

As a reminder, tomorrow’s game has been moved to an earlier start (4:15) and will be aired exclusively on FOX, with Aaron Goldsmith and John Smoltz on the call, with Ken Rosenthal doing field reporting. If you’re not up for the Smoltzcast, the game will still be broadcast over the radio on 710, so you can sync up a local call if you’re so inclined.

Milestone watch:

J.P. Crawford currently leads the AL in walks, with 93. The Mariners have never had a player finish as the league leader in walks. If Crawford can maintain his .380 on-base percentage to the end of the season, it will be the best by a Mariners batter since Robinson Canó posted a .382 OBP in 2014, and Ichiro a .386 in 2009.

Cal Raleigh leads all MLB catchers in home runs with 30 (the next-closest, Francisco Álvarez of the Mets and Yainier Díaz of the Astros, have just 23 each) and currently leads all catchers in caught stealing (20), with Shea Langeliers right behind him (19), and Jonah Heim right behind him (18). If Cal finishes the season with the most homers and the most caught stealing, he’ll be the first catcher to lead in both categories since Hall of Famer Mike Piazza in 1993.

Today in Mariners history: