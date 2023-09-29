FanPost Friday: Three games

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. Last week I asked if y’all were ready to live through history (again) and the resounding answer was, “Hell yes!” followed quickly by “No, not like that!!!!” It’s a been a banner week for teeth-gnashing in Mariners-ville as the team was handed its own path and destiny with 10 games to go and immediately spilled the chili in spectacular fashion as they were swept in Texas by the Rangers and came home to lose two out of three in particularly demoralizing fashion to the hated Houston Astros. Incredible how never being appropriately punished for cheating further perpetuates a toxic team culture where players are free to behave poorly without fear of reprisal or significant consequences. Crazy how that happens, Rob.

ANYWAYS, today is Friday, September 29, and J.P. fucking Crawford met the moment last night and kept the Mariners alive by giving us all the gift of a joyful, meaningful walk-off victory. It was the kind of blissful moment we’ve been in such short supply of this season, unlike in 2022 and even 2021. This streaky team lives to streak and maybe, just maybe, they’re about to streak at last possible moment when it would make difference. Hope isn’t free, but it’s more life-affirming than the alternative, and I’ve had way too much of the alternative lately.

Just for a lark, let’s look back at last week’s extremely hyped polls, shall we?

(/chucks this poll out the window)

NEXT!

Five wins is still in play!

Slappin’ an eyeballs emoji on that 4 percent, mmmhmmm.

The current answer, and this will definitely surprise you, is Ty effing France with 7 hits. Yes, the same Ty France who can barely run at this point and struggled mightily in big moments in the Rangers series has chosen the last possible moment to get on a hot streak again. Hon hon, indeed.

This one is less surprising as the easy money answer was correct so far, as Luis Castillo has collected 8 strikeouts currently and will likely make one more start this weekend.

That’s all I’ve got this week, folks. Keep tracking your hours of emotional labor spent on the Mariners this weekend to be billed to Mariners ownership for putting us through these harrowing times as fans. A lot has to go right these next three days for the Mariners to land in a playoff spot, but in the words in of our captain: