Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/29/23: Dominic Leone, Miguel Cabrera, and Tim Wakefield

Getting ready to say goodbye to one of the greatest hitters in recent memory.

By Anders Jorstad
Detroit Tigers v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Hello folks. Let’s get this Friday started with some links.

In Mariners news...

  • Was this all a long game?

Around the league...

  • As one of the greatest hitters of the generation prepares to call it a career, Roberto José Andrade Franco at ESPN wrote about Miguel Cabrera’s final season.
  • After sitting in ballpark limbo all season, the Orioles have signed a 30-year lease extension for Camden Yards.
  • Leo Sepkowitz at GQ wonders what happened to the funky batting stance in baseball.
  • Michael Clair spoke to Andy Brown, who has been named the official national team artist of British baseball.
  • In sad baseball news, it was reported yesterday that Tim Wakefield and his wife are both battling cancer. To add insult to injury, this news was leaked by Curt Schilling without the consent of the Wakefield family. In any case, our thoughts are with the Wakefields and we wish them a speedy recovery.
  • Are you looking to write about baseball and get paid to do it? Our friends at Pitcher List are hiring for a number of writing positions as well as for graphic design and database engineering.
  • You knew the A’s move to Las Vegas wouldn’t be without some fight from the fans: an educator-led group called Schools Over Stadiums is being sued by lobbyists for attempting to force a public vote on funding for the Vegas stadium.
  • Well, this is pretty neat.
  • Bryce Harper argued with an ump about a check swing call, got ejected, and angrily threw his helmet into the stands. But, some good did come out of it!

