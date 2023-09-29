Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/29/23: Dominic Leone, Miguel Cabrera, and Tim Wakefield

Hello folks. Let’s get this Friday started with some links.
In Mariners news...
- Was this all a long game?
Dominic Leone is pitching his 50th game of the season right now, with the Mariners.— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) September 28, 2023
That earns him a $175k bonus, a portion of which is going to get added to the Angels luxury tax payroll.
Every dollar counts at this point.
It’s gonna be tough for them to stay under.
- Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic report that Major League Baseball is investigating the Hector Neris-Julio Rodríguez incident on Wednesday night. ($)
Around the league...
- As one of the greatest hitters of the generation prepares to call it a career, Roberto José Andrade Franco at ESPN wrote about Miguel Cabrera’s final season.
- After sitting in ballpark limbo all season, the Orioles have signed a 30-year lease extension for Camden Yards.
- Leo Sepkowitz at GQ wonders what happened to the funky batting stance in baseball.
- Michael Clair spoke to Andy Brown, who has been named the official national team artist of British baseball.
- In sad baseball news, it was reported yesterday that Tim Wakefield and his wife are both battling cancer. To add insult to injury, this news was leaked by Curt Schilling without the consent of the Wakefield family. In any case, our thoughts are with the Wakefields and we wish them a speedy recovery.
- Are you looking to write about baseball and get paid to do it? Our friends at Pitcher List are hiring for a number of writing positions as well as for graphic design and database engineering.
- You knew the A’s move to Las Vegas wouldn’t be without some fight from the fans: an educator-led group called Schools Over Stadiums is being sued by lobbyists for attempting to force a public vote on funding for the Vegas stadium.
- Well, this is pretty neat.
Brian Snitker alluded to this the other day, but said it this evening: The Braves are changing the way they prepare for the NLDS during the lengthy layoff. They learned from last year, and it seems they'll ramp up the intensity, including allowing fans to watch simulated games.— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) September 28, 2023
- Bryce Harper argued with an ump about a check swing call, got ejected, and angrily threw his helmet into the stands. But, some good did come out of it!
Do yourself a favor and watch this interview with Hayden Dorfman, who got Bryce Harper's helmet pic.twitter.com/m4tigGA2Zf— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 29, 2023
