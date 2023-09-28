Mariners Game #159 Preview, 9/28/23: TEX at SEA

The Mariners play again today and try to keep their playoff hopes, now on life support, alive.

Lineups:

It’s another righty-heavy lineup against the lefty Jordan Montgomery. Last time the Mariners failed to get anything going off Montgomery; they’ll need to make some significant adjustments in order to stay in this game.

Tonight’s game information:

TV: ROOT Sports NW, with Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers on the call.

Radio/streaming: 710 AM Seattle Sports/Mariners.com, with Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims.

Milestone watch:

Last night, J.P. Crawford surpassed Shohei Ohtani to take the AL lead in walks. The Mariners have never had a player finish as the league leader in walks. If Crawford can maintain his .380 on-base percentage to the end of the season, it will be the best by a Mariners batter since Robinson Canó posted a .382 OBP in 2014, and Ichiro a .386 in 2009.

Today in Mariners history: