Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/28/23: Ronald Acuña, Jr., Terry Francona, and Damian Lillard

Good morning one and all! Here is what’s happening in baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Former Mariner alert!
BIG move by the Lincoln Potters naming former Seattle Mariner and Granite Bay High School star Mike Marjama as the new manager. Marjama has been with the team as an assistant since 2022. Always a good time talking to him when covering games. The future looks bright for the… pic.twitter.com/Gc7nHMGM9C— Jordan Georgeson (@J_Georgeson26) September 27, 2023
Around the league...
- Tim Kirkjian at ESPN wrote a tribute to Terry Francona’s excellence on and off the field as the longtime skipper prepares to say farewell to the game.
- With their 109th loss, the A’s secured their worst record in Oakland franchise history.
- Ronald Acuña’s historic season hit yet another milestone.
With two steals tonight, Ronald Acuña Jr now has 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases.— Eric Cross (@EricCross04) September 28, 2023
First player in the history of baseball to have a 40/70 season.
Simply remarkable.#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/Iq2LCgTIpu
- That’s...pretty remarkable.
For the first time in 30 years, the MLB postseason will not include the Yankees, Red Sox or Cardinals pic.twitter.com/yXEKYCFHV5— ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2023
- In some less-than-welcome news, Rob Manfred claimed that betting-specific baseball broadcasts are coming sooner rather than later.
- In cool international baseball news, 21-year old Palestinian athlete Lama al-Masri is hoping that she can become a baseball sensation.
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs checked in on the accuracy of the Apple TV+ odds displayed during baseball broadcasts and whether or not they’re gotten any better.
- Spencer Strider is a man who prefers his solitude, and I respect him for it.
Spencer Strider says he prefers no fans at sporting events like we had in 2020— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 27, 2023
(via mlb.fits / IG) pic.twitter.com/Ubnjs7Dxaa
Anders’ picks...
- It’s the end of an era for Pacific Northwest basketball — Damian Lillard was dealt yesterday from the Blazers to the Bucks in a three-team blockbuster. Thanks for everything, Dame!
