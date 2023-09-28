 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/28/23: Ronald Acuña, Jr., Terry Francona, and Damian Lillard

Catching you up on the latest from around baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Cincinnati Reds v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Good morning one and all! Here is what’s happening in baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Former Mariner alert!

Around the league...

  • That’s...pretty remarkable.
  • In some less-than-welcome news, Rob Manfred claimed that betting-specific baseball broadcasts are coming sooner rather than later.
  • In cool international baseball news, 21-year old Palestinian athlete Lama al-Masri is hoping that she can become a baseball sensation.
  • Ben Clemens at Fangraphs checked in on the accuracy of the Apple TV+ odds displayed during baseball broadcasts and whether or not they’re gotten any better.
  • Spencer Strider is a man who prefers his solitude, and I respect him for it.

Anders’ picks...

  • It’s the end of an era for Pacific Northwest basketball — Damian Lillard was dealt yesterday from the Blazers to the Bucks in a three-team blockbuster. Thanks for everything, Dame!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...