Mariners Game #158, 9/27/23: HOU at SEA

The Mariners got back into things with a win last night but will need to keep it going against Framber Valdéz and the fearsome Astros lineup today to keep their heads above water in the postseason race. The Mariners will be sending rookie Bryce Miller to the mound, who did well in his last turn against his childhood favorite team, but had a rough outing against Texas his last time out.

Lineups:

The Mariners are running it back with the righty-heavy lineup they used the last time they faced Valdéz.

Chas McCormick is out of the lineup for the Astros after being hit by a triple-digit Andrés Muñoz sinker last night. With Framber Valdéz on the mound—who has ranked in the top 10 for AL starting pitchers in HBP every season of his career—that could be a recipe for some fiery exchanges.

Today’s game information:

Tonight’s game is back to a 6:40 start, as usual (or not-usual, if you consider that today is usually a day game). Again, the game will be found on ROOT Sports NW, with Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers on the call, but it will also be broadcast over on MLB Network, with Matt Vasgersian and Tom Verducci on the call; Jon Morosi is in-house in Seattle to provide live reporting. On the radio, you’ll find the dynamic dadly duo of Dave Sims and Rick Rizzs at 710 AM Seattle Sports. The game will also be broadcast nationally on ESPN Radio with Roxy Bernstein and Tim Kurkjian on the call.

Milestone watch:

Cal Raleigh leads all MLB catchers in home runs with 30 (the next-closest, Francisco Álvarez of the Mets and Yainier Díaz of the Astros, have just 23 each) and is currently tied with Shea Langeliers for most caught stealing (19), with Jonah Heim right behind at 17. If Cal finishes the season with the most homers and the most caught stealing, he’ll be the first catcher to lead in both categories since Hall of Famer Mike Piazza in 1993.

J.P. Crawford is tied with Alex Bregman and Nathaniel Lowe for the second-most walks in the AL (90), currently trailing Shohei Ohtani (91), who will obviously be surpassed by one or all of these three over the final few games of the season. If J.P. ends up the walks champ, he’ll be the first-ever Mariner to lead the league in walks.

Today in Mariners history: