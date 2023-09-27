Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/27/23: Harry Ford, Adam Wainwright, and Brooks Robinson

Hello everyone! Let’s get to it.
In Mariners news...
- In a recent spot for 710 ESPN Seattle, Jeff Passan talked about how dangerous the Rangers will be for the coming years and how the Mariners will need to get into high gear to keep pace.
- Harry Ford’s minor league season just ended and he’s already hitting homers for the British National Team.
Two jacks for the Union Jack (via @WBSCEurope)@harry_ford x @GB_Baseball pic.twitter.com/9kN1vGIKwE— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) September 26, 2023
- Cal Raleigh is ours and you can’t have him.
Cal Raleigh with 30 HR this year; far and away the most among catchers this season.— Ryan Bloomfield (@RyanBHQ) September 26, 2023
30: Raleigh
-------
23: Francisco Álvarez, Yainer Díaz
22: Salvador Perez
21: Sean Murphy, Shea Langeliers
Nobody else over 20.
Around the league...
- Dan O’Donnell reports that Rob Manfred’s selecting Brewers owner Mark Attanasio as the head of the A’s relocation committee was completely intentional.
- Matthew Ritchie told the story of the 1990s White Sox rebrand, which transformed the perception of the organization and made them culturally relevant.
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs breaks down the rosters more set up for a successful playoff run.
- Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson passed away yesterday at the age of 86.
- Now that he has won his 200th career game, Adam Wainwright confirmed that he has thrown his last big league pitch.
Anders’ picks...
- The Writers’ Guild Association officially ended their strike last night and publicized the terms of their deal with AMPTP.
