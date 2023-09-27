 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/27/23: Harry Ford, Adam Wainwright, and Brooks Robinson

Harry Ford simply cannot be stopped.

By Anders Jorstad
SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Hello everyone! Let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

  • In a recent spot for 710 ESPN Seattle, Jeff Passan talked about how dangerous the Rangers will be for the coming years and how the Mariners will need to get into high gear to keep pace.
  • Harry Ford’s minor league season just ended and he’s already hitting homers for the British National Team.
  • Cal Raleigh is ours and you can’t have him.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

