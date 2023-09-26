 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/26/23: Joey Votto, Juan Soto, and Mike Trout

Joey Votto can really write, the Yankees season is a blight, and more Angels are out of sight (but will Mike Trout stay? He might.)

By Brenbee Everfolly
/ new
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • Luis Castillo’s strikeout of Jose Altuve yesterday helped the team reach a new club season record, but his season is one of personal success as well.

  • Although lately Seattle’s offense has done anything but inspire, their season numbers still have them in conversations with the best in the league.

Around the league...

  • The standing ovation Joey Votto received in what may have been his last home game for the Reds not only left him feeling nostalgic, it inspired him. He used that inspiration to write this brilliant piece, and I wholeheartedly recommend it as a must-read.
  • The San Diego Padres are reportedly intending to cut significant payroll next year, potentiallyincluding the possibility of moving Juan Soto.
  • It makes sense why Mike Trout is avoiding in speaking absolutes here, but he is so far indicating a planned stay with the Angels in the 2024 season, a discussion recently made relevant after reporting indicated the team would be willing to move him in a trade in the offseason if he requested.

  • The Angels locker room continues to be more of a ghost town every day somehow.

  • There are some reasons aside from the New York Yankees abysmal season for the low attendance they had yesterday; poor weather and it being an early weekday game (and one originally scheduled as an off day) are two such reasons. That doesn’t change the fact that for a franchise that prides itself on its winning history and passionate fanbase, moments like this reflect a rarely seen low for the team.

What truly highlighted the empty seats even more was the number given in the announced attendance, although that does come with its own asterisk, that those numbers originally came from when the game was originally scheduled to occur last Saturday, which was also a promotional night.

Bee’s pick...

  • Seattle Kraken hockey is officially back in action, and the wonderful folks over at Davy Jones’ Locker Room are as well for all of your team coverage needs. Make sure to stop by and give their articles a read, enjoy spending time in their game thread comment section, and as always, post Zoidberg when the Kraken win.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...