Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/26/23: Joey Votto, Juan Soto, and Mike Trout

In Mariners news...
- Before the Mariners played yesterday’s game, LL’s own btownfritz graciously took the time and effort to outline the many possible scenarios the Mariners might, or might not, make the playoffs.
- Julio Rodríguez, Teoscar Hernández y más peloteros de República Dominicana, con un mensaje importante para la próxima generación.
- The 2023 Seattle Mariners pitching staff has now officially struck out more batters than any other season in team history.
Castillo's K of Altuve was the Mariners staff's 1,392nd K of the season, a new franchise record— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) September 26, 2023
- Luis Castillo’s strikeout of Jose Altuve yesterday helped the team reach a new club season record, but his season is one of personal success as well.
Luis Castillo ranks 2nd in the Majors with 491 swings-and-misses this season.— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) September 25, 2023
The 491 whiffs are the most by a @Mariners pitcher since Statcast began tracking in 2008.
Read more in today's game notes:
- Although lately Seattle’s offense has done anything but inspire, their season numbers still have them in conversations with the best in the league.
Eight teams have been listed as finalists for the first ever Silver Slugger Team Awards— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 25, 2023
NL: Braves, Dodgers, Padres, Phillies
AL: Rangers, Rays, Astros, Mariners pic.twitter.com/QvQLHGUB3k
Around the league...
- The standing ovation Joey Votto received in what may have been his last home game for the Reds not only left him feeling nostalgic, it inspired him. He used that inspiration to write this brilliant piece, and I wholeheartedly recommend it as a must-read.
- The San Diego Padres are reportedly intending to cut significant payroll next year, potentiallyincluding the possibility of moving Juan Soto.
- It makes sense why Mike Trout is avoiding in speaking absolutes here, but he is so far indicating a planned stay with the Angels in the 2024 season, a discussion recently made relevant after reporting indicated the team would be willing to move him in a trade in the offseason if he requested.
Mike Trout just talked. He was very emotional, clearly frustrated by being unable to play.— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) September 25, 2023
Re: his future with the Angels. He said his talks with management, which he has every year, would be private but he expected to be “wearing an Angels uniform in the spring.”
- The Angels locker room continues to be more of a ghost town every day somehow.
Aaron Loup’s locker is gone. He went on the IL over the weekend. The Angels have an option on Loup or owe him a $2 million buyout.— Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) September 25, 2023
- There are some reasons aside from the New York Yankees abysmal season for the low attendance they had yesterday; poor weather and it being an early weekday game (and one originally scheduled as an off day) are two such reasons. That doesn’t change the fact that for a franchise that prides itself on its winning history and passionate fanbase, moments like this reflect a rarely seen low for the team.
The #Yankees take the field at Yankee Stadium for the final time in 2023 … in front of what might be the smallest crowd we’ve seen here since 2020. pic.twitter.com/uc6F3APTYm— Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) September 25, 2023
What truly highlighted the empty seats even more was the number given in the announced attendance, although that does come with its own asterisk, that those numbers originally came from when the game was originally scheduled to occur last Saturday, which was also a promotional night.
Today's announced attendance at Yankee Stadium: 41,096— Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 25, 2023
Bee’s pick...
- Seattle Kraken hockey is officially back in action, and the wonderful folks over at Davy Jones’ Locker Room are as well for all of your team coverage needs. Make sure to stop by and give their articles a read, enjoy spending time in their game thread comment section, and as always, post Zoidberg when the Kraken win.
Well, .500 to start the pre-season ain't bad. Especially if you had to do it with your squads split in half.— Davy Jones' Locker Room (@DavyJonesLR) September 26, 2023
Our recap for the Preseason double header is LIVE!https://t.co/uDgojSOC3F
Loading comments...