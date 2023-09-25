Swept up and tossed aside by the Rangers’ power-hitting lineup, the Mariners come home demoralized but not yet deceased. They are three games behind Texas in the AL West and half a game behind Houston for the third Wild Card spot. This final homestand — two series, two Texas teams, two starts each for the rotation’s top two — will decide everything. What more is there to say? I’ll be watching for Julio’s bat to heat up and for a final hot week to cap off the best season of J.P. Crawford’s career so far.

At a Glance Astros Mariners Astros Mariners Game 1 Monday, September 25 | 6:40 pm RHP Justin Verlander RHP Luis Castillo 42% 58% Game 2 Tuesday, September 26 | 7:05 pm RHP Cristian Javier RHP George Kirby 40% 60% Game 3 Wednesday, September 27 | 6:40 pm LHP Framber Valdez RHP Bryce Miller 50% 50%

Team Overview Overview Astros Mariners Edge Overview Astros Mariners Edge Batting (wRC+) 112 (3rd in AL) 108 (4th in AL) Astros Fielding (OAA) 7 (6th) 17 (2nd) Mariners Starting Pitching (FIP-) 106 (12th) 94 (3rd) Mariners Bullpen (FIP-) 99 (9th) 91 (3rd) Mariners

The Astros lineup is studded with familiar names having familiar success. Five players have over 4 fWAR. The first is Kyle Tucker (4.7) who finally stands out as Houston’s best hitter this year with a top-ten-in-baseball wRC+ of 138. The second is Alex Bregman (4.5); Bregman is having a great and possibly underrated year, including his characteristically low 12% strikeout rate. Yordan Álvarez is Yordan Álvarez’ing it around the bases again this year, slowed only by injury struggles. He boasts a wild 170 wRC+ in 465 PA (just a couple dozen under the minimum to qualify for the league leaderboard). The final two players over 4 fWAR are the neverending José Altuve and surging outfielder Chas McCormick. Left fielder Michael Brantley missed a year because of shoulder surgery, returning to the field August 29th. He’s missed six consecutive games prior to today; rumor has it he may return for this series against the Mariners.

Astros Lineup Player Position Bats PA K% BB% ISO wRC+ Player Position Bats PA K% BB% ISO wRC+ Jose Altuve 2B R 383 16.7% 11.5% 0.225 159 Alex Bregman 3B R 697 12.1% 12.9% 0.176 125 Yordan Alvarez DH L 470 18.5% 14.0% 0.289 172 Kyle Tucker RF L 648 13.4% 11.9% 0.228 138 José Abreu 1B R 569 22.0% 7.2% 0.140 84 Chas McCormick LF R 437 25.6% 8.9% 0.226 139 Yainer Diaz C R 372 19.1% 3.0% 0.259 129 Mauricio Dubón CF R 478 13.4% 4.0% 0.130 98 Jeremy Peña SS R 611 20.5% 6.7% 0.121 96

Probable Pitchers

Updated Stuff+ Explainer

RHP Justin Verlander IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP 149 1/3 21.1% 6.6% 9.1% 35.0% 3.44 4.00 Pitch Frequency Velocity Stuff+ Whiff+ BIP+ xwOBA Four-seam 50.4% 94.3 96 85 113 0.348 Changeup 4.5% 85.2 105 104 51 0.340 Curveball 19.7% 78.3 106 77 106 0.266 Slider 25.4% 86.9 128 83 100 0.245

It was such a relief when the Mets signed Justin Verlander to a three-year contract this offseason after he had terrorized the Mariners for half a decade as a leading member of the Astros rotation. Of course, Houston had to go out and trade for him this summer, bringing him back into the AL West fold. This year’s version of Verlander is a little diminished from his peak; his strikeout rate has fallen to 21.1% and his FIP is the highest it’s been since 2008. The velocity on all of his pitches has dropped a tick this year and the whiff rates on his breaking balls have suffered.

RHP Cristian Javier IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP 151 1/3 23.1% 8.8% 10.5% 25.8% 4.64 4.71 Pitch Frequency Velocity Stuff+ Whiff+ BIP+ xwOBA Four-seam 58.2% 92.7 100 124 84 0.352 Changeup 3.8% 83.5 79 135 106 0.270 Curveball 7.5% 76.5 89 65 106 0.326 Slider 30.5% 79.5 107 81 106 0.276

After a huge breakout season last year, Cristian Javier has taken a pretty significant step back this season. His strikeout-minus-walk rate has fallen ten points to just 14.3% and he’s now allowing a ton of hard contact off his fastball. Everything that went right for him during the Astros championship run has turned sour this year. The most likely explanation is a dip in fastball velocity that’s affected the shape of the pitch as well. Last year, he was able to throw his heater with near impunity thanks to elite carry on the pitch. With less velocity and a bit less carry, batters have had a much easier time squaring up the pitch.

LHP Framber Valdez IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP IP K% BB% HR/FB% GB% ERA FIP 194 24.6% 6.6% 13.3% 54.1% 3.39 3.44 Pitch Frequency Velocity Stuff+ Whiff+ BIP+ xwOBA Sinker 46.8% 95.3 97 82 76 0.378 Cutter 12.9% 85.5 128 181 115 0.244 Changeup 15.8% 90.1 96 101 95 0.297 Curveball 24.2% 80.2 118 123 98 0.229

From a previous series preview:

Framber Valdez has ascended to the top of the Astros rotation this year. He enjoyed a big breakout back in 2020 but he’s been even better this year as the Astros ace. He’s throwing all of his pitches with more velocity this year and the cutter he introduced into his repertoire last year has been even better this season. He’s racking up both strikeouts and groundballs and has a pretty good case to make as one of the best pitchers in the American League.

This will be Valdez’s third outing against the Mariners this year. Previously, he allowed two runs in six inning back in July and then was blown up for six runs in five innings in August.

The Big Picture:

The AL West Team W-L W% Games Behind Recent Form Team W-L W% Games Behind Recent Form Rangers 87-68 0.561 -- W-W-W-W-W Astros 85-71 0.545 2.5 L-W-L-L-L Mariners 84-71 0.542 3.0 W-W-L-L-L Angels 70-86 0.449 17.5 W-L-L-W-L Athletics 48-108 0.308 39.5 L-L-W-W-L

The Wild Card Race Team W-L W% Games Behind Recent Form Team W-L W% Games Behind Recent Form Tampa Bay 95-62 0.605 +9.5 L-W-L-W-L Blue Jays 87-69 0.558 +2.0 W-L-W-L-W Astros 85-71 0.545 -- L-W-L-L-L Mariners 84-71 0.542 0.5 W-W-L-L-L

Four teams. Three spots. Of the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, and Toronto Blue Jays, one will be AL West Champion, two will be the second and third AL Wild Card teams, and the fourth will miss the postseason. At the end of this series, some of those roles could become clear, but it’s unlikely that all will be decided and tied up with a bow. Obviously, the outcome of the Mariners/Astros series could clear or block the way forward for either of those teams. The Rangers play the farcical Angels in Anaheim, while Toronto plays the just-eliminated New York Yankees. Therefore, go Angels (ew), go Yankees (more ew), and GO M’S.