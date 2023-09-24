 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/24/23: Harry Ford, Jeff McNeil, and Rowdy Tellez

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links.

By Nick Tucker
MLB: San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • It means so much to me how invested Harry Ford is in Great Britain baseball.
  • Ty France and Matt Brash definitely bought Cabby dinner and dessert tonight.

Around the league...

  • CONTENT WARNING: Right in the nards.
  • It was not a banner day to be a Cincinnati Red yesterday. Pirates eventually won 13-12.
  • This is technically a link from Friday, but it’s fantastic and rules are made to be broken. Rowdy Tellez is my spirit ballplayer.
  • Edouard Julien is definitely getting his speed rating lowered in The Show’s next roster update.

Nick’s pick...

  • “‘Million-to-one shot doctor. Million-to-one.’ -Frank Costanza” -Cal Graphics team.

