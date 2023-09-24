Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/24/23: Harry Ford, Jeff McNeil, and Rowdy Tellez

In Mariners news...
- It means so much to me how invested Harry Ford is in Great Britain baseball.
News today: Harry Ford among the players representing @GB_Baseball at the @WBSC European Championships, set to begin this coming week. @Mariners @MLBPipeline— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) September 23, 2023
- Ty France and Matt Brash definitely bought Cabby dinner and dessert tonight.
A glovely play from José Caballero saves at least one run and bails both Ty France and Matt Brash out of a jam with two runners in scoring position here in the 6th inning. pic.twitter.com/rUufvOcFlG— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) September 24, 2023
Around the league...
- CONTENT WARNING: Right in the nards.
How can you not be romantic about baseball? pic.twitter.com/Kfe76jpdEd— Moneyball Memes ⚾️ (@MoneyballMemes) September 24, 2023
- It was not a banner day to be a Cincinnati Red yesterday. Pirates eventually won 13-12.
"YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME. THEY'RE GONNA BOO THE REDS OUT OF CINCINNATI. HOW 'BOUT THESE BATTLING BUCS."— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2023
The Reds once led this game 9-0. pic.twitter.com/QYgyxVBrfR
- This is technically a link from Friday, but it’s fantastic and rules are made to be broken. Rowdy Tellez is my spirit ballplayer.
Rowdy Tellez sounding like a natural pitcher after his appearance on the bump. #ThisIsMyCrew #Brewers pic.twitter.com/pdR73lk1c4— Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) September 23, 2023
- Edouard Julien is definitely getting his speed rating lowered in The Show’s next roster update.
WTF??? pic.twitter.com/3fkulQWSkv— MLB Clutch Moments And Walk Offs (@MLBWalk_Offs) September 23, 2023
Nick’s pick...
- “‘Million-to-one shot doctor. Million-to-one.’ -Frank Costanza” -Cal Graphics team.
— Cal Football (@CalFootball) September 23, 2023
⚪️ at Washington
⏱ 7:30 PT
@espn
#GoBears pic.twitter.com/bDsNcoHCxo
