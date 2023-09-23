Mariners Game #154 Preview, 9/23/23: SEA at TEX

The most tense final stretch of a season we’ve seen in quite some time didn’t get off to a great start last night, as the Mariners spotted Texas an 8-0 lead before falling 8-5. They did get the winning run to the plate in the ninth to almost come back, but as staff writer Bee and ‘90s R&B singer Brandy have refrained throughout the year, almost doesn’t count. No time to dwell on yesterday, though, as we’re jumping right back in!

Lineups:

With the Rangers sending lefty Jordan Montgomery to the mound, the M’s have opted to pull out all the platoon stops. Sadly, this means Jarred Kelenic will be on the bench following a night where he reached base five times, but don’t be surprised to see him come in to pinch hit for either Dylan Moore or Sam Haggerty depending on the game situation. Texas’s lineup is scary as ever, but Logan Gilbert will look to bounce back from a rough outing on Sunday against the Hangover Dodgers, and with several bullpen arms being used last night, any kind of length will be a welcome sight.

Game Info:

Today’s first pitch is at 4:05pm Pacific time. Dave Sims and Mike Blowers will be on the call on ROOT Sports, but if you’re feeling like an audio-only experience today, turn your radio dial to 710 AM, where Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith will be calling the action. Today also marks the final regular season LL meetup and watch party at Growler Guys in Lake City - come swing by if you’re able!

