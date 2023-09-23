What Happens in Texas? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Zach Mason, Anders Jorstad and Evan James are back in the studio for another weekend edition of the pod, episode 52 of Meet at the Mitt on Saturday September 23rd. The team lost the opener to the Texas Rangers last night in Arlington and few things went right. In the most crucial 10 game stretch of the season the Mariners find themselves down 0-1, but is there reason to believe? Can Julio recapture that August fire? Should Ty France sit on the bench to give Mike Ford a chance? Where does Cal Raleigh and his 30 home run season rank amongst his fellow catchers? Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

Get your MY BOOKIE DEPOSIT BONUS OF 50% and support the show! —>

https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt

TWITTER LINKS:

https://twitter.com/LookoutLanding

https://twitter.com/JohnTrupin

https://twitter.com/KatePreusser

https://twitter.com/EvanJamesAudio

https://twitter.com/AndersJorstad

https://twitter.com/RealZachMason

https://macdougallbats.com/

We are partnering with MY BOOKIE to give you an extra 50% on your first deposit!

Follow our link to sign-up: https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt