Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/23/23: Cole Young, Sean Doolittle, and Ronald Acuña, Jr.

What would Doo do? Retire, I guess.

By Anders Jorstad
Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Hello folks and happy Saturday! Let’s dive in.

In Mariners news...

  • The Arizona Fall League is coming up, and we’ve got rosters! View full league rosters here.

Around the league...

  • Much-beloved reliever Sean Doolittle has decided to call it a career.
  • Ronald Acuña, Jr. continues his historic season, becoming just the fifth player ever to go 40-40 in a year.
  • Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs dove into the numbers to see which teams have been most helped by rookie contributions this year.
  • The Guardians are on the verge of making history (and not the good kind).
  • New baseball documentary alert!
  • Joey Votto is just out here having a good time.

