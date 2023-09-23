Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/23/23: Cole Young, Sean Doolittle, and Ronald Acuña, Jr.

Hello folks and happy Saturday! Let’s dive in.
In Mariners news...
- The Arizona Fall League is coming up, and we’ve got rosters! View full league rosters here.
The @MLBazFallLeague will be here soon ☀️— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) September 22, 2023
Here’s who will be representing our organization on the Peoria Javelinas! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/mWdnmvqQfK
- Cole Young has been selected as the 2023 Baseball America Mariners Minor League Player of the Year.
Around the league...
- Much-beloved reliever Sean Doolittle has decided to call it a career.
- Ronald Acuña, Jr. continues his historic season, becoming just the fifth player ever to go 40-40 in a year.
- Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs dove into the numbers to see which teams have been most helped by rookie contributions this year.
- The Guardians are on the verge of making history (and not the good kind).
One thing I'm watching for the remainder of the season is whether Cleveland will get any more. HR from their outfielders. They have 18. Fewest OF home runs dating back to 1969 ... pic.twitter.com/4oKvGDeLeh— Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) September 22, 2023
- New baseball documentary alert!
This is the story of one of baseball's most eccentric characters, Mike Veeck. The Saint of Second Chances is now streaming! pic.twitter.com/nGrDO3gNfg— Netflix (@netflix) September 19, 2023
- Joey Votto is just out here having a good time.
Joey Votto will voice the French Narrator in “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” at The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati in October. pic.twitter.com/801U73ycgd— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 22, 2023
- Esteban Rivera at Fangraphs analyzed the breakout season for Yankees starting pitcher Michael King.
Anders’ picks...
- North-side suburbanites: Dick’s Drive-In is coming to Everett in 2025!
Loading comments...