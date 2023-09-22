Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/22/23: Jeff Greenberg, Junior Caminero, and The New York Mets

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Let’s gear up for the home stretch with some news from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Shannon Drayer spoke to players and coaches as the team prepares for its most crucial stretch of games of the season.
Around the league...
- The Tigers announced the hiring of Jeff Greenberg as the team’s new General Manager. Greenberg has most recently served as an executive for the Chicago Blackhawks.
- The Rays are calling up top infield prospect Junior Caminero as they prepare their roster for the postseason.
- Stephanie Apstein at Sports Illustrated spoke to Yusei Kikuchi about his sleep habits and whether or not he actually gets 13-14 hours of sleep nightly (spoiler alert: he does).
- Tim Britton and Will Sammon at The Athletic told the inside story on how the Mets managed to blow it this season despite having a team payroll of nearly half a billion dollars. ($)
- Could the Padres really turn things around at the finish line and make it to the playoffs? Mike Petriello wrote about the red-hot Pads.
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs dove into the localized politics driving the new ballpark construction revolution around baseball.
- Jon Paul Morosi previewed the exciting potential of incoming international free agents and posted players from Japan.
- Good karma, I suppose?
In a Japanese high school game, down one run in the bottom of the 7th inning, this batter gets hit.— Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) September 20, 2023
He apologies for not getting out of the way, and the pitch is ruled a ball.
On the next pitch, he hits a game tying home run.pic.twitter.com/OUM9ff0yrG
Loading comments...