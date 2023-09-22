 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/22/23: Jeff Greenberg, Junior Caminero, and The New York Mets

It’s time to roll.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Let’s gear up for the home stretch with some news from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • The Tigers announced the hiring of Jeff Greenberg as the team’s new General Manager. Greenberg has most recently served as an executive for the Chicago Blackhawks.
  • The Rays are calling up top infield prospect Junior Caminero as they prepare their roster for the postseason.
  • Stephanie Apstein at Sports Illustrated spoke to Yusei Kikuchi about his sleep habits and whether or not he actually gets 13-14 hours of sleep nightly (spoiler alert: he does).
  • Tim Britton and Will Sammon at The Athletic told the inside story on how the Mets managed to blow it this season despite having a team payroll of nearly half a billion dollars. ($)
  • Could the Padres really turn things around at the finish line and make it to the playoffs? Mike Petriello wrote about the red-hot Pads.
  • Michael Baumann at Fangraphs dove into the localized politics driving the new ballpark construction revolution around baseball.
  • Jon Paul Morosi previewed the exciting potential of incoming international free agents and posted players from Japan.
  • Good karma, I suppose?

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...