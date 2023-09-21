 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/21/23: Reid VanScoter, J.C. Mejía, and Yusei Kikuchi

It’s time to fuel up for the stretch run.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everyone and welcome to the final Mariners off-day of the regular season! Buckle up, because it’s about to get real.

In Mariners news...

  • I’ve been tooting the Reid VanScoter horn all season. Congratulations to Reid and Ryan both!
  • The Northwest League named their 2023 All-Stars. A couple of these guys haven’t been in Everett in a minute, but I’m glad they’re getting recognized anyway.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • Pablo Torre recently started up his own podcast, and in his most recent episode he scouted and spoke with Ohio high school softball player Ember Zelch, the only trans female high school athlete in the state at the time that legislation was being brought up to outlaw her from playing.

