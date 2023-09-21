Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/21/23: Reid VanScoter, J.C. Mejía, and Yusei Kikuchi

Good morning everyone and welcome to the final Mariners off-day of the regular season! Buckle up, because it’s about to get real.
In Mariners news...
- I’ve been tooting the Reid VanScoter horn all season. Congratulations to Reid and Ryan both!
Your 2023 Northwest League Award Winners are in!!!— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) September 20, 2023
Pitcher of The Year: @ReidVanScoter1
Manager of The Year: @IAmRyanScott pic.twitter.com/i2O3uw0JAC
- The Northwest League named their 2023 All-Stars. A couple of these guys haven’t been in Everett in a minute, but I’m glad they’re getting recognized anyway.
Written in the stars ⭐️@Tylock13, @Harry_Ford, Alberto Rodriguez, @WindishHogan and @ReidVanScoter1 have all been named Northwest League All-Stars #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/obCVgo63St— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) September 20, 2023
Around the league...
- Tim Keown at ESPN tells the inside story on how the A’s managed to relocate to Las Vegas.
- MLB.com writers outlined 10 players whose 2023 seasons you may have missed so far, but deserve your attention.
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs dives into why the World Series odds are so low for the Orioles.
- Brewers right-hander J.C. Mejía has been suspended for 162 games for violating the league’s PED policy. It’s his second PED-related suspension in as many years.
- Yusei Kikuchi, our sleepy king.
#BlueJays starter Yusei Kikuchi thinks he’ll be fine for his next start after he left the game with cramps. The biggest revelation was that he said it may have been caused by only getting 11 (!) hours of sleep last night instead of his usual 13 or 14 hours (!!)— Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) September 20, 2023
Anders’ picks...
- Pablo Torre recently started up his own podcast, and in his most recent episode he scouted and spoke with Ohio high school softball player Ember Zelch, the only trans female high school athlete in the state at the time that legislation was being brought up to outlaw her from playing.
