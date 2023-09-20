 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Game #152 Preview, 9/20/23: SEA at OAK

The road to the playoffs might not pass through the Coliseum, but the Mariners did need to stop there to fill up on gas.

By Brenbee Everfolly
Seattle Mariners v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Yesterday the Mariners won their second game and so the series against the Oakland Athletics, but with a tight division and games exclusively against rivals vying for the top spot around the corner to wrap up the season, today’s game and series sweep is in many ways a must-win game itself for the Seattle nine. Oakland, feistier than their record would imply and a history of playing September spoiler against Seattle in the past, might not rollover so easily.

Today’s Lineups

Todays Game Information

First pitch will be at 12:37 pm Pacific, and will be aired on ROOT Sports Northwest, with Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers on the call. The radio feed can be found on its usual home of Seattle Sports (710 AM), and Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims will be serenading the events of the game there.

