Mariners Game #152 Preview, 9/20/23: SEA at OAK

Yesterday the Mariners won their second game and so the series against the Oakland Athletics, but with a tight division and games exclusively against rivals vying for the top spot around the corner to wrap up the season, today’s game and series sweep is in many ways a must-win game itself for the Seattle nine. Oakland, feistier than their record would imply and a history of playing September spoiler against Seattle in the past, might not rollover so easily.

Today’s Lineups

11 to go... buckle up pic.twitter.com/EDbfEUyu05 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 20, 2023

Todays Game Information

First pitch will be at 12:37 pm Pacific, and will be aired on ROOT Sports Northwest, with Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers on the call. The radio feed can be found on its usual home of Seattle Sports (710 AM), and Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims will be serenading the events of the game there.