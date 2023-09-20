 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/20/23: Shohei Ohtani, Josh Hader, and the San Diego Padres

Are the Padres the most confounding team in baseball?

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone! Here’s what’s happening in the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Interesting...I would not have pegged Julio as the king of oppo homers, but what do you know?

Around the league...

  • This should come as no surprise, but Shohei Ohtani’s doctor has officially declared that Ohtani should be ready to hit when 2024 kicks off and should be back on the mound in early 2025.
  • Will Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption finally be struck down?

