Mariners Game #135 Preview: 09/02/2023, SEA at NYM

Despite the team’s flushable showing in Flushing Meadows last night, the race for the AL West title still remains unmoved after both the Astros and the Rangers suffered losses at the hands of the Yankees and Twins, respectively. With near-identical start times, it looks like tonight will be a channel-flipper if you’re into the kind of schadenfreude that involves watching the fate of the Mariners (and by extension, our heart, soul, and reason for living) be toyed with.

Tonight’s starter, Luis Castillo (1.00, 1st), is making some waves on the MLB WHIP leaderboard with fellow teammates George Kirby (1.03, 2nd) and Logan Gilbert (1.05, 5th). The last team to finish a season with 3 qualified pitchers in the top-5 in WHIP in the Majors were the 1944 Cincinnati Reds: Ed Heusser, Bucky Walters and Tommy de la Cruz.

Today’s Manifests

Game Info

Game #135: Mariners (76-58) at Mets (62-73)

First Pitch: 4:10 pm PT / 7:10 pm ET | Citi Field

Starting Pitchers: RH Luis Castillo (11-7, 3.01) vs. LH David Peterson (3-7, 5.23)

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM) and Mariners.com | with Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith on the call

TV: ROOT SPORTS, MLB.tv if you nasty | with Dave Sims and Dan Wilson on the call

Today in Mariners History

1996 - Alex Rodriguez becomes the third youngest player to hit 35 HR in a season. This is him now, dropping his daughter off at college. Feel old yet?

2014 - James Paxton allowed 4 hits and 2 runs in 7.2 innings to improve to 5-1, 1.91 ERA in a 6-5 win over the Athletics. Paxton ran his career mark to 8-1 with a 1.77 ERA in his first 12 MLB starts, 2nd-lowest in MLB history behind Steve Rogers (1.16 with Montreal in 1973), 1st-lowest among all maple trees to have pitched at the highest level.

Some Polls for the Big App-poll

Poll Which Seattle Mariners infielder is most likely to be terrified of New York City rats?

Poll Have you ever been to Citi Field?

