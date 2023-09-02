Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/2/23: J.P. Crawford, Jasson Domínguez, and Nolan Schanuel

Hello world and happy Saturday! While you gear up for the holiday weekend, here’s what you need to know.
In Mariners news...
- Dominic Leone returns to the Mariners and hits us with the nostalgia.
With his previous No. 52 taken (Prelander Berroa), Dominic Leone opted to to wear No. 54 in honor of former teammate Tom Wilhelmsen.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) September 1, 2023
He sent The Bartender a pic of the jersey and told him he'd do the number proud.
- On his personal Mariners blog, Colin O’Keefe wrote about the wild journey that Teoscar Hernández has taken us on this year.
- Davy Andrews at Fangraphs broke down the changes that J.P. Crawford has made at the plate this year to lead him to the best offensive season of his career.
Around the league...
- The Dodgers have called up Kolten Wong as one of their two September roster additions.
- José Altuve was pulled from the game yesterday due to a bruised leg.
- In that same game, Yankees super prospect Jasson Dominguez homered in his first career at-bat.
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs discussed the good and the bad of Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel.
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs dove into the numbers behind each team’s 2023 trade deadline. It appears the Mariners actually had one of the best, so far.
- The pitch timer is here to stay, at least for the playoffs. Personally, I would be shocked if they did away with it given it has produced exactly the results that the league wanted (faster games, higher attendance and viewing — though it’s hard to know whether the last part is truly linked to the pitch timer).
- The Angels can’t even tank correctly, it seems.
Turns out the #Angels are still barely over the luxury tax threshold (by less than the $1.7M they are paying Randal Grichuk, who went unclaimed).— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) September 2, 2023
Obviously that's a small amount the Angels would pay for 2023, but it means they would pay 30% instead of 20% if they go over in 24.
- But that’s not all!
Nobody even bothered to tell Nevin that a quarter of the roster was on waivers? https://t.co/efp3jAMMBR pic.twitter.com/V3LdRv4YQ3— Beyond The Halo (@BeyondTheHalo) September 2, 2023
- I didn’t know teams were allowed an exemption on this?
MLB granted the Chicago White Sox a waiver on hiring from within without interviewing minorities, based on their outstanding record of hiring minorities in the past. I am told they will continue to hire minorities as an industry leader in this area.— Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) August 31, 2023
