Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/2/23: J.P. Crawford, Jasson Domínguez, and Nolan Schanuel

The Yankees have decided to play well, just in time for a series against the Astros.

By Anders Jorstad
New York Yankees v Houston Astros Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Hello world and happy Saturday! While you gear up for the holiday weekend, here’s what you need to know.

In Mariners news...

  • Dominic Leone returns to the Mariners and hits us with the nostalgia.
  • On his personal Mariners blog, Colin O’Keefe wrote about the wild journey that Teoscar Hernández has taken us on this year.
  • Davy Andrews at Fangraphs broke down the changes that J.P. Crawford has made at the plate this year to lead him to the best offensive season of his career.

Around the league...

  • The Dodgers have called up Kolten Wong as one of their two September roster additions.
  • José Altuve was pulled from the game yesterday due to a bruised leg.
  • In that same game, Yankees super prospect Jasson Dominguez homered in his first career at-bat.
  • Michael Baumann at Fangraphs discussed the good and the bad of Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel.
  • Ben Clemens at Fangraphs dove into the numbers behind each team’s 2023 trade deadline. It appears the Mariners actually had one of the best, so far.
  • The pitch timer is here to stay, at least for the playoffs. Personally, I would be shocked if they did away with it given it has produced exactly the results that the league wanted (faster games, higher attendance and viewing — though it’s hard to know whether the last part is truly linked to the pitch timer).
  • The Angels can’t even tank correctly, it seems.
  • But that’s not all!
  • I didn’t know teams were allowed an exemption on this?

