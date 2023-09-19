Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/19/23: Jose Cabellero, Adam Wainwright, and Cedric Mullins

In Mariners news...
- Now that's one way to snap out of a hitting slump.
Cabby. Clobbered. pic.twitter.com/SrdyCAlFun— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 19, 2023
- With their 16th shutout win this season, the 2023 Mariners set a franchise record for most shutouts in a season.
The @Mariners record their 16th shutout win of the season, setting a franchise record for most shutouts in a season.— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) September 19, 2023
Seattle’s 16 shutouts also lead @MLB, ranking ahead of Atlanta (15).
- Daniel Kramer at MLB.com addresses the Mariners’ September struggles and how they can turn it around during the last stretch of the season.
Around the league...
- Huge congrats to St. Louis Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright on recording his 200th career win in the Cardinals’ 1-0 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Dan Szymborski at FanGraphs.com ponders if the 3,000 hit club could make a return with the continued success of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who currently sits at 2,098 hits in his 14th MLB season, at age 34.
- The Tampa Bay Rays are set to announce a deal for their new downtown St. Petersburg stadium, which will be finished and open by the 2028 season. It’s expected to seat 30,000 fans and cost around $1.2 billion dollars.
- Prior to their game last night, both third baseman Josh Jung and outfielder Adolis Garcia were activated from the team’s IL. Although some of their stars were back in the lineup, the Texas Rangers lost their fourth game in a row last night, after falling to the Red Sox 4-2.
- Centerfielder Cedric Mullins’ go-ahead 3-run homer in the top of the ninth led the Baltimore Orioles to a massive 8-7 win over the Houston Astros.
- Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa was forced to exit in the first inning of the team’s 7-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds after a flare-up of his plantar fasciitis, which he has been dealing with since May.
- The Los Angeles Angels have reinstated outfielder Jo Adell from the 60-day IL and simultaneously placed utility player Kyren Paris on the 60-day IL. In other roster moves, they have also optioned outfielder Jordyn Adams and recalled infielder Michael Stefanic from Triple-A.
- San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado has decided to get elbow surgery this offseason as his pain has worsened throughout the season.
Becca’s picks...
- I’d like to see some analysis on this arm slot.
Long Island QB Chris Howell has the greatest throwing motion I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/zardDbNeRr— Colton Denning (@Dubsco) September 18, 2023
Loading comments...