Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/19/23: Jose Cabellero, Adam Wainwright, and Cedric Mullins

A great pitching performance from Bryan Woo and solid hitting throughout the lineup starts the road trip off with a big W.

By Becca Weinberg
Milwaukee Brewers v St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Now that's one way to snap out of a hitting slump.
  • With their 16th shutout win this season, the 2023 Mariners set a franchise record for most shutouts in a season.

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • I’d like to see some analysis on this arm slot.

