Mariners Game #151 Preview, 9/19/23: SEA at OAK

The good news is the Mariners control their own destiny. The bad news is the Mariners control their own destiny. The M’s badly need to sweep the A’s this week, and with the torrid history they have in playing in Oakland in September, you would be right to be more than a little concerned. With tougher AL West opponents looming, there's no beating around the bush: the Mariners must take advantage of the weakened A’s in order to stay in contention.

Today’s Lineups

Today’s Game Information

Tonight's game will start at 6:40 PM PST. It will be televised on ROOT SPORTS. The radio call will be on 710 AM Seattle Sports and Mariners.com

The Mariners announced that the final weekend of the regular season against the Rangers is sold out; limited tickets remain for the Astros series the week prior, so if you want to get out to a game before the season (potentially) ends, hurry up and secure your tickets now.

Milestone Watch

Julio Rodríguez needs just one more RBI for a 100-RBI season, and would become just the third player with a 30-30/100 RBI season age-22 or younger, joining Ronald Acuña Jr. and Alex Rodriguez.

Julio Rodríguez is also just 2 home runs away from having 60 home runs, 60 doubles and 60 stolen bases over the course of his first two major league seasons.

Cal Raleigh is only 2 home runs away from becoming the 29th catcher in MLB history with 30+ home run season. Raleigh is also only one extra-base hit away from breaking a tie with Mike Zunino for most extra-base hits by a catcher in a single season in franchise history.

Julio Rodríguez (99 RBI), Teoscar Hernández (89 RBI), and Eugenio Suárez (89 RBI) all have a chance to reach 100 RBI this season. They could become just the 7th trio of Mariners with 100 RBI in a season and the first since Bret Boone, Mike Cameron, and Edgar Martinez in 2001. Only 18 different players in franchise history have had 100 RBI in a season, most recently done by Mitch Haniger (100 RBI) and Kyle Seager (101 RBI) in 2021.

Today in Mariners History