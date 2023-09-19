How Will You Measure Success? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Kate Preusser, Evan James and John Trupin for Meet at the Mitt episode 51 on September 18th. The Mariners head off to wrap the season series against the hapless Oakland Athletics and lick their wounds after getting swept miserably at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. We take the temperature of the group and try to assess where everyone’s optimism levels are landing. Collectively we look at the bright side of 2023 development from players like Bryce Miller and Julio, while lamenting the seasons of DMO and Sam Haggerty. Why has this season come off the rails so quickly and what needs to be done to right the ship? As always we wrap with a selection of questions from our fine listeners on Twitter. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

