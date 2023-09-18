Mariners Game #150 Preview, 9/18/23: SEA at OAK

Tonight the Mariners will attempt to hit JP Sears even a little bit, something they have not previously did. Aiding them in this quest will be right-handed hitter Luis Torrens, as well as the regular rotation of platoon righties.
Lineups:
Today’s game info:
Tonight’s game starts at 6:40. It will be televised on ROOT Sports NW with Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers on the call. Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims will have the radio call on 710 AM Seattle Sports and Mariners.com.
Today in Mariners history:
- 1985: The Mariners recorded back-to-back shutouts for only the second time in the clubs nine year history, defeating the Kansas City Royals for the 7th consecutive time, 6-0, at Kansas City. Bill Swift, Roy Thomas and Edwin Nunez combined for the three-hit effort, while Dave Henderson drove in 3 runs with a 3-for-4 effort.
- 1992: The Mariners unveil a new logo (the nautical compass rose) and new colors (Northwest green, silver and navy) and announce that new uniforms will be worn during the 1993 season.
- 2009: Ichiro picks a great moment for the first walk-off homer off his career, a two-out, two-run walkoff against Mariano Rivera that snapped a streak of 27 consecutive saves against them by Rivera.
- 2012: The Mariners play the longest game in Safeco Field history at 5:44, ultimately losing to the Orioles 4-2 in 18 innings.
- 2013: Hisashi Iwakuma threw 8.0 scoreless innings in the Mariners 8-0 win at Detroit. Iwakuma extended his road scoreless innings streak to 25.0 innings, tying the club record held by Brian Holman (1989) and Randy Johnson (1994).
