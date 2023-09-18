Lookout Landing Watch Party at Growler Guys - September 23, 2023 - Playoff push!

The regular season is winding down and the Mariners are stumbling a bit down the final stretch, but they’re still very much in it and they need all the good vibes they can get. What’s better than gathering a bunch of Mariners nerds at a kid-and-dog-friendly establishment with a designated semi-outdoor seating area called THE DUGOUT? Oh and they have great food and about a million* beers on tap. (*actual number closer to 60)

That’s right, come on down (or up) this Saturday to Lake City Way in North Seattle and join your LL pals at Growler Guys as we cheer the Mariners on against the rival Texas Rangers.

(/John voice) Listen, we’re all gonna be nervous as hell watching this game, right? Why not come let out that anxiety amongst like-minded individuals? Even if it goes poorly, well, you’ll have shoulders to cry on at least, literally and metaphorically.

A more positive spin: IF WE’RE GOIN’ DOWN, WE’RE GOIN’ DOWN TOGETHER!

There we go. Okay, here are the details:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM

Location: The Growler Guys (8500 Lake City Way, Seattle, WA 98115)

RSVP: Not necessary, but drop a comment if you’re going to try to be there. Hope to see lots of new and familiar faces alike. Go Mariners!