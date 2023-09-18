Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/18/23: Jose Ramirez, Drey Jameson, and Danny Jansen

In Mariners news...
- Distract yourself from yesterday’s loss with some amazing playing from around the farm! The Modesto Nuts are up 1-0 in the California League Championship Series, and have the chance on Tuesday to win their first league title since 2017.
Jonny Farmelo crushes a go ahead 3-run HR!! Congrats @JonnyFarmelo on your 1st professional HR! pic.twitter.com/sQs0IP1nKv— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) September 18, 2023
- Meanwhile over in Tacoma, let’s check in on Cade Marlowe...
R first three-double game since Sam Haggerty on July 7 at Reno.— Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) September 17, 2023
R first five-hit game since...Cade Marlowe on June 24 at El Paso. https://t.co/hVU0PUkbfk
- The Arkansas Travelers got a win last night as well to close out the regular season, and head to Springfield, Missouri to start their playoff run, where they will face off in the Texas League North Division Series.
Travelers (73-65) win 7-3 to close the regular season! Playoffs on Tuesday.— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) September 17, 2023
Jonatan Clase 2-4, 2B, 2R, RBI, BB, 3SB
Tyler Locklear 2-5, 3B, 2R, 2RBI
Josh Morgan 1-5, HR, 3RBI
Kaden Polcovich 1-4, R, RBI, BB
Leo Rivas 1-2, 2B, R, 2BB, HBP
Alex Valverde 4IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 2K, WIN
Around the league...
- Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Drey Jameson is set to undergo Tommy John surgery due to elbow problems that have persisted since early July. He will likely be out until the start of the 2025 season.
- The Baltimore Orioles continued their historic 2023 season with a division-clinching, 5-4 walk-off win at home over the Tampa Bay Rays, securing their return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.
- Although they lost the game to the Orioles, the Rays were also able to clinch a playoff berth for the fifth straight year, as the Texas Rangers’ loss to the Cleveland Guardians earned them a spot.
- Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen worked some magic to break teammate George Springer out of an 0-19 hitting slump by whispering some encouraging words into his bat before Springer walked out into the batter’s box.
- Anthony Castrovince at MLB.com highlights Guardians’ veteran Jose Ramirez and how impactful his career and legacy have been to marginalized youth across the globe.
Becca’s picks...
- An OT thriller gives the Seahawks their first win of the season as they defeat the Detroit Lions 37-31.
TYLER. CALLED. GAME.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 17, 2023
FOX pic.twitter.com/VS9N9NlJBM
Loading comments...