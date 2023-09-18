 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/18/23: Jose Ramirez, Drey Jameson, and Danny Jansen

Injury updates and news from around baseball.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Cleveland Guardians v San Francisco Giants Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Distract yourself from yesterday’s loss with some amazing playing from around the farm! The Modesto Nuts are up 1-0 in the California League Championship Series, and have the chance on Tuesday to win their first league title since 2017.
  • Meanwhile over in Tacoma, let’s check in on Cade Marlowe...
  • The Arkansas Travelers got a win last night as well to close out the regular season, and head to Springfield, Missouri to start their playoff run, where they will face off in the Texas League North Division Series.

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • An OT thriller gives the Seahawks their first win of the season as they defeat the Detroit Lions 37-31.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...