Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/17/23: Lazaro Montes, Shohei Ohtani, and Charlie Manuel

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links.

By Nick Tucker
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • Frustration was the flavor of the day yesterday, as J.P. wasn’t afraid to say that he and Julio let the team down at a critical point last night.
  • I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, Dylan Moore looooooooooooves making the snazzy play.
  • You’ve seen him hitting nukes for Modesto, but who actually is Lazaro Montes? Survey says... a Drake fan. But the rest of it is cool!

Around the league...

  • Why did this information come out after Shohei had already cleaned out his locker? The world may never know.
  • Welcome to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Savannah Bananas!
  • Long-time Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke while undergoing a medical procedure. The baseball world at large joins all of Philly in wishing Charlie a full recovery.
  • David Matoma is only the third Ugandan-born international signing in MLB history. The story of how he got there is fascinating.

Nick’s pick...

  • This video hit the timeline yesterday with such force that at one point it was on my For You tab in five consecutive tweets. Everybody really wants to see Iowa caught with their pants down, I guess.

