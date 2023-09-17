Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/17/23: Lazaro Montes, Shohei Ohtani, and Charlie Manuel

In Mariners news...
- Frustration was the flavor of the day yesterday, as J.P. wasn’t afraid to say that he and Julio let the team down at a critical point last night.
JP Crawford: "I didn't execute my job and Julio didn't either. Runners on first and second late in the game, we've got to them over and we got to get them in. We fucked up. I take full responsibility. I've got to get them over. I gotta do my job."— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) September 17, 2023
- I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, Dylan Moore looooooooooooves making the snazzy play.
Dylan Moore, what a play. pic.twitter.com/sSgVUQ0hbG— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) September 17, 2023
- You’ve seen him hitting nukes for Modesto, but who actually is Lazaro Montes? Survey says... a Drake fan. But the rest of it is cool!
Lazaro Montes hits tanks and does it with a smile. pic.twitter.com/kXZbhpAnI8— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) September 16, 2023
Around the league...
- Why did this information come out after Shohei had already cleaned out his locker? The world may never know.
The Angels announce that Shohei Ohtani is out for the season with an oblique strain.— Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) September 16, 2023
That may well be the end of his Angels career. He’ll be a free agent after the season.
- Welcome to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Savannah Bananas!
- Long-time Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke while undergoing a medical procedure. The baseball world at large joins all of Philly in wishing Charlie a full recovery.
The Phillies say that Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke while undergoing a medical procedure today in a Florida hospital: pic.twitter.com/fxkWHbSLoH— Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) September 16, 2023
- David Matoma is only the third Ugandan-born international signing in MLB history. The story of how he got there is fascinating.
Nick’s pick...
- This video hit the timeline yesterday with such force that at one point it was on my For You tab in five consecutive tweets. Everybody really wants to see Iowa caught with their pants down, I guess.
September 16, 2023
