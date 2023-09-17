Gassed or Gassed Up? - Meet At The Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Zach Mason, Anders Jorstad and Evan James are back in the studio for another weekend edition of the pod, episode 50 of Meet at the Mitt on Saturday September 16th. The team lost a nail biter to the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of a home crowd last night and the margins for playoff victory grow slimmer. Two games remain against LA before the team moves into the final homestretch of the season against the Oakland Athletics, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. No matter what happens prior to that final week, it seems destined that the Mariners ultimate fate will be decided by those final 9 contests. We talk about the end of Shohei Ohtani in LA (or the beginning?), the future outlook for our Texas division rivals, a potential future beyond Dipoto and wrap with an extended segment on ballpark etiquette. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

