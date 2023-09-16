Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/16/23: Penn Murfee, Shohei Ohtani, and Anthony Rendon

Hello everyone! It’s the weekend, and the links roll along.
In Mariners news...
- Check out Penn Murfee’s auction and help a good cause! (Here is the link to it)
Around the league...
- Things with the Angels continue to get stranger and darker, as Shohei Ohtani’s locker was seen to be cleared out yesterday but the team would not say why (they are expected to update us today).
- Rumors are swirling that strongly link Ohtani to the Red Sox this winter, largely due to the superstar’s relationship with New Balance exec Jim Davis.
- Meanwhile, Anthony Rendon told the press that his injury is a broken tibia, and he said he is not sure why the Angels haven’t said as much. He also wouldn’t commit to playing next season.
- I’m glad that I can root for Matt Olson in uncomplicated fashion now that he is out of the division.
An r/Braves member comments on Matt Olson and his autism advocacy. pic.twitter.com/eIiSsQaBuc— Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) September 15, 2023
- The Baseball Hall of Fame is opening en exhibit featuring the Harlem Globetrotters-esque Savannah Bananas baseball team.
- What does it mean when people say that a player has “got that dog in him”? Kiri Oler at Fangraphs attempts to quantify that and other phrases fans use to describe players.
Anders’ picks...
- We are so lucky to get Marshawn Lynch content.
Marshawn Lynch kickin it with Amish people is amazing— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 15, 2023
