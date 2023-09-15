Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/15/23: George Kirby, Chaim Bloom, and Dartmouth Men’s Basketball

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Here’s what’s going on in baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Jerry Dipoto went on his weekly spot for 710 ESPN Seattle yesterday, in which he preached confidence in George Kirby as a player and a person despite his slip-up on the mic last week.
- Congratulations to these rising stars in the Mariners player development department!
Congrats to Michael Sadler (@RainiersLand) and Drew Weidner (@EverettAquaSox) on winning PBSCCS MiLB Strength Coach of the Year Awards, and to Dan LaBerry (@EverettAquaSox) on winning the PBATS Northwest League ATC Award!
Around the league...
- In a move that shocked many around the league, the Red Sox decided to part ways with Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
- Jeff Passan provided some context on the strange decision from Boston.
Over the 15-year stretch during which they won four World Series, here were the Boston Red Sox's payroll ranks in those years: 2nd, 2nd, 3rd, 1st.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 14, 2023
Over the last four years, they have been under the CBT three times and their payroll this year is 11th.
But it was the GM's fault.
- Jake Wallinger at Over the Monster entertained the idea of Mike Trout being traded to the Red Sox — and whether it would be worth it. For my two cents, I certainly wouldn’t want the Mariners to acquire him (given what it would likely cost them).
- Zach Buchanan at Fangraphs spoke to people around the league regarding what makes a manager deserving of the Manager of the Year award.
- It’s official: Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez will undergo Tommy John surgery.
- The Orioles have called up top outfield prospect and former No. 2 overall pick Heston Kjerstad.
- An official vote on the A’s relocation to Las Vegas has been set for November.
Anders’ picks...
- In news that could shape the future of financials for college athletes, the Dartmouth men’s basketball players have filed to unionize.
