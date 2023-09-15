 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/15/23: George Kirby, Chaim Bloom, and Dartmouth Men’s Basketball

The Red Sox are shaking things up.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Here’s what’s going on in baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Jerry Dipoto went on his weekly spot for 710 ESPN Seattle yesterday, in which he preached confidence in George Kirby as a player and a person despite his slip-up on the mic last week.
  • Congratulations to these rising stars in the Mariners player development department!

Around the league...

  • In a move that shocked many around the league, the Red Sox decided to part ways with Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
  • Jeff Passan provided some context on the strange decision from Boston.

Anders’ picks...

  • In news that could shape the future of financials for college athletes, the Dartmouth men’s basketball players have filed to unionize.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...