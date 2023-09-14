 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/14/23: Max Scherzer, Mike Rizzo, and Alex Rodriguez

Resting and relaxing on an off-day.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Hello friends! It’s a much-deserved off-day for the Mariners, but we’ve got some links to get you through it.

In Mariners news...

  • Not one, but two Mariners minor leaguers in rarefied air this season!

Around the league...

  • The Rangers staff took a major hit after it was revealed that Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the regular season and likely the postseason due to a muscle strain.
  • The Nationals have officially agreed to a contract extension with General Manager Mike Rizzo.
  • Documents from the DEA show that Alex Rodriguez snitched on other players during the Biogenesis scandal, according to reporting from Mike Fish at ESPN.
  • Jay Cuda is out here dropping mind-blowing stats day after day.
  • I’m sorry — upcoming album??

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...