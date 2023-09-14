Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/14/23: Max Scherzer, Mike Rizzo, and Alex Rodriguez

Hello friends! It’s a much-deserved off-day for the Mariners, but we’ve got some links to get you through it.
In Mariners news...
- Not one, but two Mariners minor leaguers in rarefied air this season!
Minor Leaguers with 20-50 seasons in the past 30 years:— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 13, 2023
Jonatan Clase (20-73), Mariners, 2023
Blake Dunn (20-53), Reds, 2023
Ryan Bliss (20-51), Mariners, 2023
Anthony Volpe (21-50), Yankees, 2022
Andruw Jones (25-56), Braves, 1995
- Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs wrote about Julio Rodríguez and the slew of players achieving 30-30 seasons.
- This is super cool. Bring Casey back to Seattle!
I grew up in a small town. When they heard I’d be in OKC, almost the entire school decided to do a last minute field trip to come watch me play. This win was for those that helped get me to where I am today. It’s great to be feeling back to myself. I am ready for what’s next. pic.twitter.com/mbnaQg8SRt— Casey Sadler (@CaseySadler65) September 13, 2023
Around the league...
- The Rangers staff took a major hit after it was revealed that Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the regular season and likely the postseason due to a muscle strain.
- The Nationals have officially agreed to a contract extension with General Manager Mike Rizzo.
- Documents from the DEA show that Alex Rodriguez snitched on other players during the Biogenesis scandal, according to reporting from Mike Fish at ESPN.
- Jay Cuda is out here dropping mind-blowing stats day after day.
The 15 northernmost and the 15 southernmost MLB teams are exactly even this season as of right now pic.twitter.com/DkUxnQ8SYH— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) September 12, 2023
- I’m sorry — upcoming album??
Cardinals pitcher and aspiring musician Adam Wainwright's final home weekend at Busch Stadium will feature a postgame concert where he'll perform three new songs from his upcoming album pic.twitter.com/5Wgvtc3VhQ— MLB Life (@MLBLife) September 13, 2023
