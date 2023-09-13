Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/13/23: Tom Murphy, David Stearns, and Rich Hill

Good morning everyone! Let’s check out the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- In some not-so-great news for the M’s, Tom Murphy has been shut down from all baseball activity while he recovers from a thumb fracture.
- Luke Weaver, we hardly knew ye: the right-hander was claimed off waivers by the Yankees.
- Congratulations, Dan!
A well-deserved honor for Dan LaBerry, who today was officially named the 2023 Northwest League Athletic Trainer of the Year by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) pic.twitter.com/h7wWauyZYQ— Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) September 12, 2023
Around the league...
- Well, the Mets finally got their guy: the organization announced the hiring of David Stearns as the team’s new General Manager.
- After being demoted to the minors once again, Alek Manoah is unlikely to pitch again this season per reports.
- The Padres have placed left-hander Rich Hill on waivers, hoping to save a few bucks by seeing if a contending team is in sore enough need for pitching depth.
- Are they going to be forced to give Nick Castellanos a Gold Glove?
There is only 1 remaining qualified player in the National League that has not made an error this season:— Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) September 12, 2023
Nick Castellanos pic.twitter.com/wGx7YKIbES
