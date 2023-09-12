Mariners Game #145, 9/12/23: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Seattle

Greetings from the press box at T-Mobile, where the tables we usually work on pregame are completely covered with enormous cameras and it’s elbow to elbow with Japanese media. Perhaps this is an indication that Shohei Ohtani is finally due to return to the Angels lineup after being out for over a week with an oblique injury. Let’s have a look at the lineups, shall we?

Lineups:

Ah. Well then.

No Shohei Ohtani again in tonight’s #Angels lineup pic.twitter.com/iEOGnO7brn — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) September 12, 2023

Over for the Mariners:

Game two vs. the Halos. pic.twitter.com/bTY5YRQcfg — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 12, 2023

After a crushing loss last night, Bryan Woo will attempt to go as deep as he can into this game and save a bullpen that’s absolutely running on fumes. No pressure, Bry. Meanwhile, the Mariners hitters face another tough lefty in Patrick Sandoval, so Canzone and Kelenic both take seats for the Moore-Haggerty-Caballero trio of righties. Hopefully the Mariners can jump on Sandoval and bounce him after five innings or so, as they did the last time they faced him in June, so we can see some more Jarred Kelenic.

News and roster moves:

C Brian O’Keefe has been moved to the paternity list, and recently-signed C Luis Torrens has rejoined the club. We are big Team Torrens around here so are rooting hard for him to make a strong showing, especially with the news yesterday that Tom Murphy has been shut down again with his thumb tendon issue.

Not an MLB move but intriguing nonetheless: 2023 first rounder Jonny Farmelo has been activated by the Modesto Nuts just in time for their playoff run.

Today’s game information:

Tonight’s game begins at 6:40 PT and will be televised on ROOT Sports NW, with Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers on the call. If you cannot subject your eyeballs to the game after last night’s debacle—understandable—you can hear the radio call on 710 AM Seattle Sports with friendly uncles Dave Sims and Rick Rizzs.

Also, we have a programming note to tell you about: MLB has decided that the AL West race is actually of national interest, and as such has made a couple key AL West games nationally televised. The home game against Houston on Tuesday, September 26 will move to a 7:10 PT start and be nationally televised on TBS. However, it will still be available on ROOT Sports NW if you prefer a more local flavor. The game at Texas on Saturday, September 30 moves up to 4:15 PT and will be nationally broadcast exclusively on FOX.

Milestone watch:

Matt Brash currently sits at 97 strikeouts; with 3 more, he will become just the fifth Mariners relief pitcher with 100+ strikeouts in a season, joining Bill Caudill (111 SO, 1982), J.J. Putz (104, 2006), Edwin Díaz (124, 2018), and Paul Sewald (104, 2021).

