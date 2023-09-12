Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/12/23: Julio Rodriguez, Nick Ahmed, and Kris Bryant

In Mariners news...
- Julio becomes the 2nd Mariner and 4th player in MLB history to join the 30/30 club at age-22 or younger!
Of course he did. pic.twitter.com/BNFjxl4Z8F— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 12, 2023
- 2022 first round pick Cole Young has played a pivotal role in the Everett AquaSox’s playoff surge this season.
Around the league...
- Arizona Diamondbacks’ shortstop Nick Ahmed has officially been released by the team and will become a free agent.
- Tampa Bay Rays centerfielder Jose Siri will be out for the remainder of the regular season after getting hit by a pitch and fracturing his right hand.
- Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant has been reinstated from the 10-day IL and infielder/outfielder Cole Tucker has been DFA’d in a corresponding move.
- Prior to their game last night, the Chicago Cubs called up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, who played an important role in their ninth inning rally to defeat the Rockies.
