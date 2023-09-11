Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 79-65: Chart If tinnitus was a baseball game. By Kate Preusser and Brenbee Everfolly Sep 11, 2023, 10:12pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 79-65: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Two men talking Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images Angels 8 Mariners 5 Meowch Baseball Savant Bark at the Park: Julio Rodríguez, .664 WPA Snort at the Fort: Justin Topa, -.419 WPA Game thread comment of the day: [My loudest “so true bestie” ever] More From Lookout Landing Game #143: Extras Thread Game #143: More Game Thread Mariners Game #143, 9/11/23: Angels at Mariners Jarred Kelenic rejoins Mariners, Cade Marlowe optioned to Tacoma Fallen Angels: Mariners vs. Angels Series Preview Slog In The Swamp - Who Needs To Step Up In Seattle? Meet at the Mitt Podcast Loading comments...
Loading comments...