Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/11/23: Jasson Dominguez, James Paxton, and Joey Votto

In Mariners news...
- Back like he never left.
First homer by Luis Torrens since re-joining the organization is a big one. https://t.co/zt2vLozkFC— Paul Braverman (@PaulBraverman) September 10, 2023
- The MLB Network crew analyzes Luis Castillo’s unique fastball:
Luis Castillo has one of the most unique heaters in the league ♨️#SeaUsRise | @Mariners pic.twitter.com/6H6RHP8YyD— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 10, 2023
Around the league...
- San Francisco Giants starter Ross Stripling expresses his frustration for how the team has been handling his usage after a 15-day IL stint. ($)
- In an unfortunate blow for the struggling New York Yankees, their star prospect Jasson Dominguez will be out for the rest of the season and some of the 2024 season with a torn UCL.
- The Cincinnati Reds announced a series of roster moves before their game yesterday. Most notably, first baseman Joey Votto and second baseman Jonathan India were both activated from the 10-day IL, and RHP Hunter Greene has been activated from the COVID IL.
- Boston Red Sox LHP James Paxton has been placed on the 15-day IL and shut down for the remainder of the season with right knee inflammation.
- The Atlanta Braves have become the first MLB team this season to clinch a 2023 playoff berth, with a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates yesterday afternoon.
Becca’s picks...
- Yes she did!
GOLD MAMBA DID THAT pic.twitter.com/ZDqxhU51YF— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) September 10, 2023
