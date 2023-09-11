 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/11/23: Jasson Dominguez, James Paxton, and Joey Votto

A fresh batch of links to start off your week.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Milwaukee Brewers v New York Yankees Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Back like he never left.
  • The MLB Network crew analyzes Luis Castillo’s unique fastball:

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • Yes she did!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...