Slog In The Swamp - Who Needs To Step Up In Seattle? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Zach Mason, Anders Jorstad and Evan James are back in the studio joined by staff writer and Tik Tok legend Shay Weintraub for another weekend edition of the pod, episode 49 of Meet at the Mitt on Sunday September 10th. After dropping a crucial series to the Reds and now losing the first two games to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Mariners find themselves stumbling for the first time in over a month. We chat about the infamous George Kirby 7th inning saga and everyone has a take. The second half of the pod contains a grouping of listener questions regarding the Mariners competition for AL West supremacy (Houston Astros, Texas Rangers) and the wild card spot (Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins). We each pick a key contributor to turn it up over the final month and try to identify the elusive keys to the playoff kingdom. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

