Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/10/23: George Kirby, Ronald Acuña Jr, and Austin Hays

In Mariners news...
- George Kirby addressed the comments he made after his start Friday night, showing clear remorse for letting his emotions get the better of him following a tough loss. I’m certainly looking forward to the inevitable gem he twirls in his next start to firmly put this situation in the past.
George Kirby just spoke with us here at the Trop. Said he apologized to Scott Servais and productive conversations have come out of his ‘emotional’ comments last night. pic.twitter.com/1gNe2xDXcR— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) September 9, 2023
- A catwalk homerun is always hilarious, not just because oh how utterly inane it is that in the year 2023 there is still a Major League ballpark with catwalks in play, but because of how utterly bewildered everyone is when it happens.
ngl we were all confused— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 9, 2023
with that being said... JULIOOOOO! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/0ecZmjYqMT
- September Kelenic is nigh. The league is not ready, but I sure am.
Jarred Kelenic diving catch! pic.twitter.com/bBOSTetkWU— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) September 10, 2023
- Luke Weaver has been thanked for his service and sent to the waiver wire, and Eduard Bazardo has been recalled to provide some semblance of a fresh arm in the bullpen.
Around the league...
- Going back to this type of benches clearing incident really hits so much weaker now. José Ramírez spoiled us all so badly.
Benches clear in the first inning after Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo and Ronald Acuña Jr. exchange a few words. pic.twitter.com/rUs6HAqRYl— Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) September 9, 2023
- Yup, nothing unusual here at all. Everybody move on, this is a completely normal graphic. No reason whatsoever to think about this graphic for the rest of your day.
This Mets hit by pitch statcast graphic is hilarious pic.twitter.com/79atGS7oWx— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 9, 2023
- His job is not beach. No further questions.
Austin Hays said fuck that beach ball specifically pic.twitter.com/SAqAoW5iGZ— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 9, 2023
- I speak for all off LL in hoping that Noelvi Marte recovers and returns to the field quickly. You wouldn’t want to take a ball in the face from any MLB player, perhaps least of all Elly. If anyone is tough enough to handle it, it’s definitely Noelvi.
The game is in a delay because Noelvi Marte was injured minutes ago just before the game during warmups. pic.twitter.com/uJ23oxGtZN— Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) September 9, 2023
- Tired: flipping the bat after you see the ball go over the wall.
Wired: flipping the bat as soon as the ball leaves the bat.
Inspired: flipping the bat to help stop yourself from falling over.
This might be the best bat flip ever pic.twitter.com/RbQUZeI3NV— Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) September 9, 2023
- Alright, which of you knocked over the hot dog cart?
Yankee Stadium is flooding pic.twitter.com/G89p1FSLW3— Brian (@NYY_Brian) September 9, 2023
Nick’s pick...
- Imagine, if you will, you’re playing a ranked game of MLB The Show. You give up a seemingly innocuous homerun in the second inning. You finish the game and some time later you check Twitter only to find out you got taken deep by a 4-year old because you left a sinker middle-high. I’d uninstall and call my therapist immediately.
4 Year old hits his 1st Online Homer pic.twitter.com/ZelDWthuGl— Shelfy (@RealShelfy) September 9, 2023
