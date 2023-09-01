Mariners Game #134 Preview: 09/01/2023, SEA at NYM

This will be the third year in a row that Logan Gilbert takes the mound on September 1, and he hasn’t given up a run yet. Last year, he struck out 9, walking just one as the Mariners shut out the Tigers. The year before that, he struck out four and walked zero as Seattle shut out Houston. Can he do it again?

Standing in his way will be the husk of the 2023 New York Metropolitans, fronted by Kodai Senga and his ghost forkball. It might be one of the best splitters in the league, but the Mariners should be well prepared. They’ve seen more splitters than any team in baseball this year, despite the fact that by run value/pitch, they’re the sixth best aginst the pitch.

Lineups

Julio is back, baby! Otherwise, the Southpaw Squad is in today to face the right-handed Senga.

The big story on the Mets’ side is the MLB debut of Ronny Mauricio, who has spent years on the back end of the top 100. His addition pushes almost Mariner Jeff McNeil into left field, where he’s played sporadically the past few seasons.

Game Info

First Pitch: 4:10 Pacific Daylight Time

Radio: 710 AM and mariners.com

TV: Apple TV+, which requires a subscription or a two-moth trial:

We're in the Big Apple on @AppleTV+ today!



The fellas make a rare trip to Queens to take on the Mets at 4:10 p.m. If you don’t have Apple TV+, sign up for a free two-month trial https://t.co/2KQKaM41E1. #FridayNightBaseball



https://t.co/MmiaHcwzoq pic.twitter.com/YCkGcHlNlD — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 1, 2023

In Case You Missed It

Rosters expanded to 28 today. The Mariners used those two extra spots to recall Sam Haggerty from Tacoma and to add Dominic Leone, who they claimed from Anaheim amid their tidal waive. Update: And h/t to commenter ms2018 for bringing this Divish report to my attention because Leone just Kool-Aid Manned his way into my heart.

With his previous No. 52 taken (Prelander Berroa), Dominic Leone opted to to wear No. 54 in honor of former teammate Tom Wilhelmsen.



He sent The Bartender a pic of the jersey and told him he'd do the number proud. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) September 1, 2023

This Day In Mariners History

1993: Ken Griffey, Jr. becomes the first Mariner to hit 40 home runs in a season as the Mariners romp the Tigers 9-3

Ken Griffey, Jr. becomes the first Mariner to hit 40 home runs in a season as the Mariners romp the Tigers 9-3 1997: In the Mariners first-ever game against the Padres, Junior goes 4 for 4 with two homers, a double, and a stolen base; the Mariners hang on to win despite Bobby Ayala giving up a ninth-inning grand slam to Steve Finley

In the Mariners first-ever game against the Padres, Junior goes 4 for 4 with two homers, a double, and a stolen base; the Mariners hang on to win despite Bobby Ayala giving up a ninth-inning grand slam to Steve Finley 2001: Kazuhiro Sasaki becomes the first Mariner to reach 40 saves in a season as the Mariners beat the Orioles 6-4

Kazuhiro Sasaki becomes the first Mariner to reach 40 saves in a season as the Mariners beat the Orioles 6-4 2008: Adrian Beltre hits for the cycle against his future team as the Mariners beat the Rangers 12-6; this is the most recent Mariners cycle

Adrian Beltre hits for the cycle against his future team as the Mariners beat the Rangers 12-6; this is the most recent Mariners cycle 2021: Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais sign multiyear extensions, Dipoto is promoted to President of Baseball Operations

