62-52: Chart

Vedder Cup Champs!

By Louisa Fish-Sadin
MLB: San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Mariners 6, Padres 1

Simba Cam: Cal Raleigh, .254 WPA

Kiss Cam: Josh Rojas, -.129 WPA (Actually it’s supposed to be J.P. but I shall not slander our Concussed Captain)

Game Thread Comment of the Day:

