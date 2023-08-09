Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 62-52: Chart Vedder Cup Champs! By Louisa Fish-Sadin Aug 9, 2023, 9:40pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 62-52: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports Mariners 6, Padres 1 Baseball Savant Simba Cam: Cal Raleigh, .254 WPA Kiss Cam: Josh Rojas, -.129 WPA (Actually it’s supposed to be J.P. but I shall not slander our Concussed Captain) Game Thread Comment of the Day: More From Lookout Landing Faced with cynical fanbase, Mariners keep insisting on hope, along the way beating the Padres 6-1 Game #114: Even More Game Thread Game #114: More Game Thread Mariners Game #114 Preview, 8/9/23: SDP at SEA Join us for the second annual Tim Cantu MemoriaLL SoftbaLL Game on August 26 Emerson Hancock looks to take his game to the next level Loading comments...
Loading comments...