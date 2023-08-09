Mariners Game #114 Preview, 8/9/23: SDP at SEA

After a 2-0 win last night guarantees the Mariners at least a tie in the 2023 Vedder Cup, they go for the Cup win (and their 7th consecutive victory) tonight. The big event of the day is Emerson Hancock’s major league debut; the Mariners’ 2020 first round draft pick takes Bryan Woo’s place in the starting rotation during Woo’s stint on the 15-day IL. Hancock was the sixth overall pick in 2020, and has a sharply diving changeup, strong-command two-seam and four-seam fastballs, as well as a quality slider. His pro journey so far has been somewhat rocky, with time missed each season due to injury and what we’re calling “counfounding” occasional losses of command sprinkled amongst crafty quality starts. To cram for tonight’s event, read Kate’s pre-draft preview of Hancock from 2019, coverage of his selection in 2020, John’s analysis of Hancock’s fastball right after he was drafted, our blurb of his call-up, and Kate’s longer dive (a great read!) from this morning.

Lineups:

The Padres have switched out their catcher and designated hitter, but otherwise their lineup looks the same as yesterday’s: same names, stacked at the top and weak at the bottom. They send the everlasting Yu Darvish to the mound. Darvish has a 7-4 career record against the Mariners and last pitched at T-Mobile in mid-September 2022, in a game the Padres won 2-0. This year, Darvish has a 4.10 FIP on the season, which is 25th-best in the majors. One other note: with Logan Gilbert’s 7-inning gem yesterday and an off-day tomorrow, there’s plenty of bullpen to step in should Hancock’s debut be a short one.

Today’s Game Info:

Tonight’s game is at 6:40, and it’s Bark in the Park. Dogs galore, come on down! From afar, you can watch the game on ROOT Sports NW or listen on 710 AM Seattle Sports on the radio.

Today in Mariners History: