Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/9/23: Matt Brash, Shane McClanahan, and Ethan Salas

Bringing you the day’s news from around baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning friends! The Mariners seek the two-game mini-sweep against the Padres today. Let’s dive into the latest.

In Mariners news...

  • Mikey Ajeto at Baseball Prospectus argues that it might actually benefit Matt Brash to give up more hard contact. ($)

Around the league...

  • Rays ace Shane McClanahan is highly unlikely to pitch again this year, and a number of surgical procedures are on the table for helping him overcome his issues.
  • The 17-year-old Padres phenom who was signed out of the Dominican Republic earlier this year is already on his way to High-A.
  • Someone is going to have to make a documentary about this at some point.
  • Why have the Orioles been dragging their feet with regards to signing a new stadium lease? Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic explains. ($)
  • Clinton Yates at Andscape says that a forthcoming MLB series in Birmingham, Alabama should provide an opportunity to reinvigorate the town.
  • Bob Davis at The Washington Post told the story of Bill Lear, an 85-year-old in an adult baseball league in D.C. who is still baffling batters to this day.
  • Get ready for October!

Anders’ picks...

