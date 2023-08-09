Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/9/23: Matt Brash, Shane McClanahan, and Ethan Salas

Good morning friends! The Mariners seek the two-game mini-sweep against the Padres today. Let’s dive into the latest.
In Mariners news...
- Mikey Ajeto at Baseball Prospectus argues that it might actually benefit Matt Brash to give up more hard contact. ($)
Around the league...
- Rays ace Shane McClanahan is highly unlikely to pitch again this year, and a number of surgical procedures are on the table for helping him overcome his issues.
- The 17-year-old Padres phenom who was signed out of the Dominican Republic earlier this year is already on his way to High-A.
The @Padres have promoted catcher Ethan Salas to our roster!#PadresOnDeck | #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/8YODNbOuju— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) August 8, 2023
- Someone is going to have to make a documentary about this at some point.
The only teams since 2000 to finish below .500 with the outright MLB leader in fWAR on their team:— Brent Maguire (@bmags94) August 8, 2023
'21 Angels (77 wins) / Ohtani (8.0 WAR)
'19 Angels (72) / Trout (8.3)
'16 Angels (74) / Trout (8.6)
'13 Angels (78) / Trout (10.2)
The '23 Angels are 56-58 with Ohtani (7.9 WAR).
- Why have the Orioles been dragging their feet with regards to signing a new stadium lease? Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic explains. ($)
- Clinton Yates at Andscape says that a forthcoming MLB series in Birmingham, Alabama should provide an opportunity to reinvigorate the town.
- Bob Davis at The Washington Post told the story of Bill Lear, an 85-year-old in an adult baseball league in D.C. who is still baffling batters to this day.
- Get ready for October!
MLB announces the postseason schedule.— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) August 8, 2023
World Series dates: Fri, Oct. 27-Sat, Nov. 4
ALCS Oct. 15-23
NLCS Oct. 16-24
Division Series Oct. 7-14
Wild Card Series Oct. 3-4-5
And it just hit me it's only 8 weeks away!
Anders’ picks...
- Our friends over at Sounder at Heart announced that they will be leaving the SB Nation platform and will become a purely reader-supported platform on August 21st.
Loading comments...