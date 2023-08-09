Join us for the second annual Tim Cantu MemoriaLL SoftbaLL Game on August 26

We lost Tim Cantu on November 9, 2021. It makes my head spin to think about everything that has happened since then, both in my life and in the baseball world. It makes my heart ache to think about the milestones Tim has missed in his family’s world since then, and all the little moments of joy with his kids and his wife. Moments we tend to take for granted when we lose perspective. It happens to me more than I would like to admit.

If you’re new to the site or weren’t familiar with Tim, I highly recommend reading Isabelle’s eulogy for Tim and his LL highlight reel. As I said at the softbaLL game last year, Tim truly was the best of us.

When the people we love die, especially in tragic or unexpected ways, it makes those who grieve the loss feel very powerless, as if nothing can be done. I believe there is immense power in remembering our loved ones, in talking about them, and in making rituals in which we honor their lives as part of our routines and traditions. Gathering to play a softball game is the very least we can do to repay Tim for all the joy, creativity, and friendship he gave us. For many of us who either barely knew him in real life or just knew him through LL and Mariners Twitter, our community is the connective tissue for knowing Tim and we all want to keep that alive for as long as possible. We won’t forget you, Tim. Ever.

So! It’s time to bring back that hallowed LL tradition of getting all our new and old internet friends together on a real softball field to play some very bad, but very fun softball for a couple hours. It’s our Fun Differential and we’re taking it back!

Details!

Saturday, August 26, 2023

10 AM - Noon(ish)

Lower Woodland Park Ballfields - Field 6

1000 N 50th St, Seattle, WA 98103

(Right by Green Lake, down the hill from the Woodland Park Zoo)

Post-SoftbaLL hangout and Mariners game viewing!

Join us at Growler Guys on Lake City Way for beverages, food, and we can all watch the Mariners take on the Royals at 1:10 PM if you’re not already planning to go to the game.

Cost

$5-10 per person. Please pay via Venmo (@eric-sanford-1) or Paypal (sanford dot eric at gmail dot com). The field rental fee is $120, so I will donate any overages to one of Tim’s designated charities.

Tim’s Favorite Charities

I am re-posting Tim’s favorite non profits from last year. Once again it’s completely optional, but last year I asked Tim’s wife what we could do if people wanted to make donations of some kind in Tim’s memory if they didn’t get a chance to do so when he passed. She suggested three of Tim’s favorite non profit charities that he was a big fan of supporting during his life. So, if you are inclined, you are very welcome to make a gift in Tim’s memory to any of these organizations:

The Okaja Foundation - Supports a home for orphans and impoverished children in Nigeria. From Tim’s wife: “We knew the husband of the founder from college, and Muji has become a long-distance dear friend over the past few years. Tim loved to support their mission, and they are naming their new playground and athletic field in his memory.”

3W Medical for Women - Provides free and low-cost women’s reproductive health services here in Washington.

The Coffee Oasis - Located in downtown Bremerton, the Coffee Oasis provides resources to homeless and at-risk youth.

Sound off in the comments if you can make it. Hope to see lots of new and old friends alike as we honor Tim’s memory.