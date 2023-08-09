Mariners Reacts Survey: Trade deadline aftermath

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Mariners fans and fans across the country.

Hello again, loyal Mariners fans! Mariners' react surveys are back and better than ever for the second time this year! Yes, there has been a lack of consistency, but that all changes this week, so let's find out what you think and have some fun along the way!

With the trade deadline just passed, the Mariners, with the exception of the trade of Paul Seawald, stood pat. Now whether that was a good idea or not still remains to be seen. Granted, they have been on a bit of a hot streak recently, including a glorious four-game sweep of the Disney Crybabies, but six games against non-contenders is not exactly the proof I need to assuage my concerns. The Mariners have a pretty tough homestand coming up with these two games against the Padres and four against our former cellar dweller brother turned Nickname-vibe-stealers, the Baltimore Orioles. A good couple of series wins over both these teams could be a sign that this team is more serious than we thought. Let us know what you think lies ahead for the Mariners with the survey below! Also, take a look at the previous survey results!

Many of you thought the best nickname on the team was Big Dumper, no surprises there. Hopefully, the Orioles don’t try to steal this one.

At the time, a good chunk of you all thought the Mariners had a top 3 rotation in the league. I imagine this number would be higher now.

And the vast majority of you were convinced that Bryce Miller was the real deal, and I’ll be damned if you didn’t turn out to be right.

