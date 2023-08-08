 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

61-52: Chart

By Kate Preusser
San Diego Padres v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Mariners 2, Padres 0

Being the one who knocks: Logan Gilbert, .407 WPA

Getting knocked down: Eugenio Suárez, -.203 WPA

Game thread comment of the day:

SAME, SQUALDO.

