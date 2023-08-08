Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 61-52: Chart By Kate Preusser@KatePreusser Aug 8, 2023, 9:07pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 61-52: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images Mariners 2, Padres 0 Being the one who knocks: Logan Gilbert, .407 WPA Getting knocked down: Eugenio Suárez, -.203 WPA Game thread comment of the day: SAME, SQUALDO. More From Lookout Landing Game #113: Game Thread II Mariners Game #113 Preview, 8/8/23: SDP at SEA RHP Bryan Woo hits the 15-day IL with forearm inflammation, Mariners call up RHP Ryder Ryan, DFA Matt Festa, claim RHP Ryan Jensen Mariners reportedly call up 2020 1st round pick RHP Emerson Hancock to debut Wednesday Stars Aligned: Mariners vs. Padres Series Preview Franchise Record of the Week: Eugenio Suárez bests a titan Loading comments...
Loading comments...