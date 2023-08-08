Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/8/23: Ramon Laureano, Carlos Rodon, and Kevin Brown

Multiple suspensions have been issued for the players involved in the brawl on Saturday night between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox. Most notably, Tim Anderson has been suspended for six games and Jose Ramirez for three, both of whom initiated the beginning of the brawl. Multiple players and coaches who were also involved have been fined and suspended.
Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown was fired by the team for remarks he made about the Orioles’ recent struggles against the Tampa Bay Rays. Brown appeared to be simply reading off of the game notes as an on-screen graphic with stats accompanied his remarks, however the team took offense to what he said and issued an indefinite suspension from the Orioles’ broadcast.
The New York Yankees have placed starting pitcher Carlos Rodon on the 15-day IL due to a left hamstring strain. He was forced to exit in the 3rd inning of the team’s game yesterday after feeling some discomfort on the mound.
In other Yankees news, manager Aaron Boone was visibly angry at umpire Laz Diaz and began to imitate him at home plate before getting ejected in the Yankees eventual loss to the Chicago White Sox.
Boston Red Sox lefty Richard Bleier has been DFA’d, with veteran RHP Dinelson Lamet selected from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.
Loading comments...