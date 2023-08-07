Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/7/23: Dominic Canzone, Josh Jung, and Davis Schneider

Good morning Mariners fans! An emphatic four-game
sweep mop of the Los Angeles Angels brings the team within 2.5 games of a wild card spot as they head back home to face the San Diego Padres tomorrow. While waiting for their next game, check out the latest in baseball news:
In Mariners news...
- J.P. our hero.
We are once again posting a @jp_crawford highlight. pic.twitter.com/QUphKO4XEA— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 6, 2023
- Fun stat of the day:
rookies Bryce Miller & Chase Silseth each had 10+ strikeouts in the Mariners/Angels game— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 6, 2023
it’s the 2nd time since at least 1901 that 2 rookie pitchers had 10+ K in the same game, joining:
9/1/1906 Jack Coombs (18) & Joe Harris (14), in a 24-inning game where both threw CGs pic.twitter.com/vVCsa18N9H
- Brett Maguire at MLB.com highlights the collective effort from multiple Mariners players that led to their dominant series win against the Angels.
- New acquisition Dominic Canzone joins the Wyman & Bob show on Seattle Sports 710 AM to discuss his experience with the trade deadline, hopes for his new team, favorite Mariners players growing up, and more.
Around the league...
- Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung was forced to exit the team’s game early yesterday with a left thumb fracture. He is set to see a specialist in the coming days and awaits a timeline for return.
- Houston Astros starter Jose Urquidy was activated from the 60-day IL last night and had a rough first outing back, allowing 5 runs in 3 1⁄2 innings on 62 pitches.
- Toronto Blue Jays rookie Davis Schneider has already made history in just his first MLB games as the only player to compile nine hits with two home runs in their first three big league games. He has been a key player in the Blue Jays’ recent success and doesn’t show signs of slowing down any time soon.
