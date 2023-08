Mariners 3, Angels 2

Knowing a shortcut through El Segundo: Tayler Saucedo, .340 WPA

Taking the 10, switching over to the 405, and letting it dump you out on Mulholland Drive where you belong: Cade Marlowe, -.164 WPA

Game thread comment of the day:

As a huge Bryce Miller fan, this pleased me greatly:

Game thread comment that will be something I mutter while walking down the halls of the Old Mariners’ Fans Home of the day: